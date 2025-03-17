Gas Diffusion Layer Carbon Paper Market is Projected to US$ 2,391 Million with 12.5% CAGR by 2035 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD , March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the Gas Diffusion Layer Carbon Paper Market was valued at USD 647.1 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2035.

Breakthroughs in GDL carbon paper technology have been revolutionizing the clean energy landscape, particularly in fuel cells. The properties of this material, with a combination of maximum porosity and improved electrical conductivity, have rendered it an integral part of the development of hydrogen fuel cells.

The automotive industry, particularly in Europe and Asia-Pacific, has become the main application area for GDL carbon paper. The technology has been integrated into FCEVs by leading manufacturers. Besides transportation, the material has found critical applications in stationary power generation systems and portable electronic devices, where efficient power delivery is paramount.

The versatility of the technology has opened up its application in aerospace, and leading aerospace companies are now using GDL carbon paper in advanced propulsion systems. Research institutions around the world are exploring novel applications in energy storage systems and electrochemical devices, further broadening the market scope.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The gas diffusion layer carbon paper market is projected to grow at 12.5% CAGR and reach USD 2,391 million by 2035

The market created an absolute $ opportunity of USD 1,654 million between 2025 to 2035

North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 35.0% in 2035

North America is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 579.8 million

“increasing adoption of fuel cell technology, growing demand for clean energy solutions, advancements in renewable energy technologies and government support for sustainable energy initiatives will drive the market” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Gas Diffusion Layer Carbon Paper Market:

Key players in the gas diffusion layer carbon paper market are AvCarb Material Solutions, CeTech Co., Ltd., Freudenberg Group, JNTG, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, SGL Carbon, Taiwan Carbon Technology Co., Ltd., Teijin Limited, Toray Industries, Inc.

Market Development:

The industry is highly going through technological developments with the manufacturer focusing on developing thinner, more durable GDL materials with excellent water management capabilities. Innovation in surface treatment technologies is pushed by strategic partnerships between material scientists and the fuel cell manufacturers. The market is geographically expanding with new production facilities coming online in emerging economies. More focus on sustainable manufacturing processes and recycling capabilities is transforming the way the industry produces.

For example, in February 2023, LONGi Hydrogen introduced its ALK Hi1 electrolyzer offering an efficient approach to hydrogen production, with an energy consumption of as low as 4.0 kWh/Nm³. Such a drastic reduction in energy requirement results in the substantial decrease of the Levelized Cost of Hydrogen (LCOH), thereby increasing overall cost-effectiveness. The DNV and DEKRA certified the ALK Hi1 to new standards in terms of energy efficiency for the production of green hydrogen.

Gas Diffusion Layer Carbon Paper Industry News:

In order to provide a more environmentally friendly hydrogen supply, Toray Industries Inc. stated in March 2023 that its German subsidiary, Greenerity GmbH, will expand the production capacity of catalyst coated membranes at a new factory in Alzenau. It aims to further solidify its position in the markets for hydrogen and fuel cell technology materials and parts by increasing its capacity on catalyst coated membranes of the type to quadruple supply water electrolysis and fuel cell-based hydrogen products.

