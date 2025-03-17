AIBOT Becomes First eVTOL Company to Conduct Successful Flight Test at Norton Test Range

- Marking a Key Milestone in AIBOT’s Journey Toward Commercialization of Autonomous Air Mobility

- First Large Pre-production eVTOL Aircraft Flight Test Conducted at the Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Center at San Bernardino International Airport (SBD)

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIBOT, a pioneering innovator in electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL and drone) technology, has become the first eVTOL and drone manufacturer to successfully conduct a flight test at the Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Center at San Bernardino International Airport (SBD) under the newly established Norton Test Range. The flight was conducted through a partnership with the FAA’s UAS Test Range: Alaska Center for Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration (ACUASI) for operations on the Norton Test Range. This marks a significant advancement in the regulatory and technical progress needed to bring autonomous aviation closer to commercial deployment.

This landmark test positions AIBOT at the forefront of autonomous aviation, reinforcing its role as an industry leader in next-generation urban air mobility solutions. The successful demonstration of AIBOT’s autonomous flight system validated the performance, safety, and operational feasibility of its aiEVTOL technology within an airport environment. This milestone also paves the way for expanded testing, including future Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations, further strengthening AIBOT’s engagement with partners.

Under the efforts and leadership of Sean Cassidy, the head of regulatory and safety for AIBOT and the former Director of Safety, Flight Operations, & Regulatory Affairs at Amazon Prime Air, AIBOT's collaboration with the UAS Center at SBD, which operates the Norton Test Range, reflects its commitment to working with industry and regulatory stakeholders to accelerate the adoption of autonomous air mobility. The Norton Test Range, developed in partnership with the Alaska Center for UAS Integration (ACUASI), is designed to support the integration of eVTOL and UAS technologies into the national airspace. As the first company to conduct large drone and eVTOL operations at SBD, AIBOT sets an important precedent for future applicants and demonstrates its aircraft's real-world viability and related systems.

“This milestone flight of our pre-production aircraft, which is set to launch next year, marks a major achievement for AIBOT and the broader eVTOL industry,” said Max Ma, President of AIBOT. “It not only demonstrates our ability to integrate autonomous flight technology into operations in and around the airport area while meeting the highest safety and regulatory standards but also represents a crucial step toward AIBOT’s goal of launching commercial eVTOL operations, bringing the vision of advanced air mobility and autonomous aviation closer to reality. This collaboration with UAS Center at SBD and ACUASI accelerates our path to commercialization.”

The Norton Test Range’s opening is critical to California’s desire to maintain its leading role in emerging aviation tech. It provides a dedicated site for testing next-generation aircraft, conveniently located in the greater L.A. area. The UAS Center at SBD has established itself as a key hub for flight testing, bringing together companies, researchers, and regulators to advance unmanned aviation technology. “The UAS Center at SBD has quickly become an essential hub for testing next-generation aviation technologies,” said Kimberly Benson, Administrator of the UAS Center at SBD. “AIBOT’s successful test highlights the real-world potential of autonomous eVTOL systems, and we are proud to support their journey toward commercialization.”

With this successful flight behind them, AIBOT is preparing for the next phase of trials, which will focus on expanding the aircraft’s flight envelope, refining autonomous navigation capabilities, and further validating the aiEVTOL platform’s safety and efficiency. These upcoming tests will be instrumental in gathering the data necessary for regulatory approval and commercial readiness. By continuing to work closely with SBD, and ACUASI, AIBOT is laying the groundwork for scalable, autonomous air mobility solutions that will reshape urban transportation in the coming years.

Like the proliferation of electric cars, AIBOT believes that low-altitude, autonomous flight operations utilizing eVTOL systems represents the next major opportunity in the growing robotics and AI field. The recent devastating wildfires in Los Angeles punctuate the need for efficient, effective systems that support public safety and infrastructure needs. The commercialization of eVTOL products will significantly accelerate the realization of such industry applications, and AIBOT looks forward to future opportunities to deliver to our clients as soon as possible.

About AIBOT

AIBOT is a California-based company with the vision to disrupt the next generation of mobility, transforming the aviation industry to usher in the AI, electric, and (direct to consumer) 2C era, making the freedom of flight an accessible reality anytime, anywhere for every household. AIBOT's mission is to create an AI-defined, software-driven, ultra-high-tech, hyper-performing, electric, internet-connected, and autonomous aiEVTOL aircraft and ecosystem.

