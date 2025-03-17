GCC Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025: Existing and Future White-floor Space, Current and Future IT Load Capacity, Retail Colocation Pricing 2024-2028

Dublin, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCC Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This database (Excel) product covers the GCC data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide information on colocation data centers.

Saudi Arabia dominates the upcoming data center market in GCC, with almost 75% of the total power capacity. Almost 500 MW of additional power capacity is expected to be added by the end of 2025.

The existing data center capacity in GCC is over 650 MW, while the upcoming capacity in the region is expected to be around 3 GW. Around $8 billion in new investments is expected to flow into upcoming data centers in GCC by 2027.

Key Market Highlights

Detailed Analysis of 99 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 80 upcoming data centers

Countries covered: Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Existing Data Centers (99 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Hamala Data Center, Riyadh Data Center)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (80 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing



The major operators/investors covered in this GCC data center database include:

Agility

Alfnar project

Batelco

CloudAcropolis

Datacenter Vaults

Desert Dragon Data Center

Detecon Al Saudia Co. Ltd.

Du

Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) Morohub

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)

EDGNEX Data Centres by DAMAC

eHosting DataFort

Equinix

Ezditek

Gulf Data Hub

Injazat

Khazna Data Centers

Mannai

Meeza

Mobily

Morohub

Neutel Communications

NourNet

Oman Data Park

Omantel

Ooredoo

PacificControls

Pure Data Centers

Quantum Switch Tamasuk and MCIT

Sahayeb Data centers (Al Moammar Information Systems)

Saudi Telecom Company (center3)

sloution by stc (Qualitynet)

TONOMOUS (ZeroPoint DC)

Zain

Zajil Telecom

