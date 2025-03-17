GCC Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025: Existing and Future White-floor Space, Current and Future IT Load Capacity, Retail Colocation Pricing 2024-2028

Dublin, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCC Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This database (Excel) product covers the GCC data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide information on colocation data centers.
Saudi Arabia dominates the upcoming data center market in GCC, with almost 75% of the total power capacity. Almost 500 MW of additional power capacity is expected to be added by the end of 2025.
The existing data center capacity in GCC is over 650 MW, while the upcoming capacity in the region is expected to be around 3 GW. Around $8 billion in new investments is expected to flow into upcoming data centers in GCC by 2027.
Key Market Highlights
- Detailed Analysis of 99 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 80 upcoming data centers
- Countries covered: Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2024)
- Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Existing Data Centers (99 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (Hamala Data Center, Riyadh Data Center)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (80 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
The major operators/investors covered in this GCC data center database include:
- Agility
- Alfnar project
- Batelco
- CloudAcropolis
- Datacenter Vaults
- Desert Dragon Data Center
- Detecon Al Saudia Co. Ltd.
- Du
- Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) Morohub
- Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)
- EDGNEX Data Centres by DAMAC
- eHosting DataFort
- Equinix
- Ezditek
- Gulf Data Hub
- Injazat
- Khazna Data Centers
- Mannai
- Meeza
- Mobily
- Morohub
- Neutel Communications
- NourNet
- Oman Data Park
- Omantel
- Ooredoo
- PacificControls
- Pure Data Centers
- Quantum Switch Tamasuk and MCIT
- Sahayeb Data centers (Al Moammar Information Systems)
- Saudi Telecom Company (center3)
- sloution by stc (Qualitynet)
- TONOMOUS (ZeroPoint DC)
- Zain
- Zajil Telecom
