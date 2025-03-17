Mexico Existing & Upcoming Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025: Existing & Upcoming White-floor Space, Current & Future IT Load Capacity, Retail Colocation Pricing 2024-20285

Dublin, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This database report covers the Mexico data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide information on the colocation data centers.

Upcoming data center capacity in Mexico is almost 600 MW on full build, which is more than 3x the current existing capacity in the Country.Majority of the upcoming rack capacity is concentrated in Queretaro and Bajio region of Mexico.

About 300 MW of new power capacity will be added by 2025.Around $2.3 billion in investments will be made in the upcoming data centers by 2030

Key Market Highlights

Detailed Analysis of 39 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 18 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Bajio region of Mexico, Cuernavaca, Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Heroica Veracruz, Merida, Mexico City, Monterrey, Puebla, Queretaro, Quintana Roo, San Luis, Tepotzotlan, Tuxtla Gutierrez, Villahermosa, Xalapa.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Existing Data Centers (39 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Tiara Data Center or HER1(Edge Data Center))

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (18 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing



Major Operators/Investors

Ascenty (Digital Realty)

CloudHQ

Cybolt

EdgeConneX

Equinix

HostDime

IPXON Networks

KIO Networks

Layer 9 Data Centers

MDC Data Centers

MetroCarrier

Mexico Telecom Partners (MTP)

Nabiax

ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)

Scala Data Centers

Serveris

Telmex (Triara)

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ooq3fg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.