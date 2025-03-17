Mexico Existing & Upcoming Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025: Existing & Upcoming White-floor Space, Current & Future IT Load Capacity, Retail Colocation Pricing 2024-20285

Dublin, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This database report covers the Mexico data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide information on the colocation data centers.
Upcoming data center capacity in Mexico is almost 600 MW on full build, which is more than 3x the current existing capacity in the Country.Majority of the upcoming rack capacity is concentrated in Queretaro and Bajio region of Mexico.
About 300 MW of new power capacity will be added by 2025.Around $2.3 billion in investments will be made in the upcoming data centers by 2030
Key Market Highlights
- Detailed Analysis of 39 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 18 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Bajio region of Mexico, Cuernavaca, Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Heroica Veracruz, Merida, Mexico City, Monterrey, Puebla, Queretaro, Quintana Roo, San Luis, Tepotzotlan, Tuxtla Gutierrez, Villahermosa, Xalapa.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2024)
- Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Existing Data Centers (39 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (Tiara Data Center or HER1(Edge Data Center))
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (18 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
Major Operators/Investors
- Ascenty (Digital Realty)
- CloudHQ
- Cybolt
- EdgeConneX
- Equinix
- HostDime
- IPXON Networks
- KIO Networks
- Layer 9 Data Centers
- MDC Data Centers
- MetroCarrier
- Mexico Telecom Partners (MTP)
- Nabiax
- ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)
- Scala Data Centers
- Serveris
- Telmex (Triara)
