Organo Mineral Fertilizers Market is Projected US$ 1,398 Million, Expanding at 4.8% CAGR by 2035 | Fact.MR Analysis

Rockville, MD , March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the Organo Mineral Fertilizer Market was valued at USD 835.3 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2035.

The global organo mineral fertilizers market is experiencing groundbreaking growth, driven by growing concern regarding sustainable farming and the necessity for soil revivals. Such next generation fertilizers, that are fusing the benefit of organic matter with precise proportions of mineral nutrients, are being announced as an unavoidable remedy for producers who require maximization of crops while maintaining environmental balance. Agricultural stakeholders worldwide are recognizing these products as an essential bridge between conventional and organic farming methods, particularly in regions facing severe soil degradation and productivity challenges.

The market landscape is evolving rapidly with manufacturers developing specialized formulations tailored to specific crop requirements and regional soil conditions. Advanced research in soil microbiology and plant nutrition has led to enhanced product effectiveness, while digital farming integration enables precise application methods.

For example, In July 2024, ECOFI has published its Manifesto to push circularity in organic fertilizer production, urging the European Commission to put innovation in sustainability at the top of their agenda. President emphasizes the need for balanced regulation to promote European agriculture

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The organo mineral fertilizer market is projected to grow at 4.8% CAGR and reach USD 1,397.9 million by 2035

CAGR and reach by 2035 The market created an absolute $ opportunity of USD 523.2 million between 2025 to 2035

between 2025 to 2035 North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 32.5% in 2035

in 2035 North America is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 177.9 million collectively.

“Increasing demand for sustainable farming practices, soil health restoration, environmental concerns over chemical fertilizers, and growing consumer preference for organic produce will drive the market” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Organo Mineral Fertilizers Market:

Key players in the Organo Mineral Fertilizers market are Angibaud, COMPO EXPERT GmbH, FKL Fertilizers, Hello Nature, Humintech GmbH, ICL Group, ILSA S.p.A., Oligro, PLANTIN, Químicas Meristem, S.L., SCAM S.p.A., SEIPASA, Unisalver Organomineral Liquid Fertilizer Products, Yara International.

Market Development:

Strategic market development focuses on establishing distribution networks in emerging agricultural markets and expanding presence in established regions. Investment is being made in farmer education programs and demonstration farms to showcase product value. Key development tactics include the establishment of regional production hubs to reduce transportation costs and enhance product freshness. Market leaders are aligning with suppliers of agricultural technologies to coordinate product use with precision farming systems. Players in the market are also coming up with customized formulations for high-value crops and urban farming.

For example, In December 2024, Yara has launched YaraSuna, a new series of organic-based fertilizers to promote sustainable agriculture. The series aims at the enhancement of soil health and crop resilience, a giant step towards more environmentally friendly farming practices.

Organo Mineral Fertilizers Industry News:

Hello Nature's new $50 million, 300,000-square-foot bionutrients facility in Wabash, Indiana, opened its doors in December 2024. The majority of the 150,000 tonnes of organic fertilisers and biosolutions that the plant will produce will come from chicken dung. In addition to its operations in Indiana, the new facility will increase Hello Nature's footprint in the United States.

Seipasa opened a brand-new, cutting-edge research and development facility in Valencia's L'Alcúdia in September 2024 to advance its inventions in biostimulants, biofungicides, and bioinsecticides. In addition to increasing its R&D staff, the lab has state-of-the-art equipment, such as growth chambers for conducting controlled experiments, to support product development, efficacy testing, and patent research.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the the Organo mineral fertilizer market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the Type (Nitrogen-Based, Phosphorus-Based, Potassium-Based, Micronutrient-Based, Calcium & Magnesium-Based), Application Method (Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment, Foliar Spray, Fertigation), End-User (Farmers, Horticulturists, Landscapers, Agricultural Cooperatives), Across Major Regions of the World (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

