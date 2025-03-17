Nigeria Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025: Detailed Analysis of 16 Existing and 17 Upcoming Data Centers - White Floor Space, IT Load Capacity, Retail Pricing 2024-2028

Dublin, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nigeria Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Nigeria data center market portfolio analysis will provide information on the colocation data centers.

Lagos dominates the upcoming data center market in Nigeria, with almost 70% of the total power capacity. Almost 180 MW of additional power capacity is expected to be added by the end of 2025.

The existing data center capacity in Nigeria is almost 70 MW, while the upcoming capacity in the region is expected to be around 330 MW. Around $1.6 billion in new investments is expected to flow into upcoming data centers in Nigeria by 2027

Key Market Highlights

Detailed Analysis of 16 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 17 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Abuja, Ikeja, Lagos.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)



Existing Data Centers (16 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Lekki II or LGS1.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (17 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Government Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing



Major operators/investors covered in this Nigeria data center report

21 Century technologies

Africa Data Centres

Airtel Africa (Nxtra)

Cloud Exchange (DimensionData)

CWG PLC

Digital Realty & Pembani Remgro's (Medallion)

Equinix

Excelsimo Networks

ipNX

Kasi Cloud

MDX-I (Equinix)

Medallion Communications (Digital Realty)

MTN

Open Access Data Centres (OADC)

Rack Centre

