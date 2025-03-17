Patent/Know-How Licenses and R&D Collaborations Online Training Course: Pitfalls and Ambiguities to be Aware of and Avoid in Important and Complex Agreements

Dublin, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2-day Avoiding Pitfalls in Patent/Know-How Licenses and R&D Collaborations Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This practical and interactive two-day course will cover all the important aspects of patent/know-how licences and R&D collaborations that you need to be fully up to date with.

It focusses on the pitfalls and ambiguities to be aware of and avoid in these important and complex agreements. The expert trainer will take you through the stages of project management and guide you on how to achieve precision regarding IP definitions, ownership and use.

By giving you the knowledge of how to best approach your project you will understand how to build relationships and manage the process for better outcomes.

The expert trainer tackles the issues of the academia-industry dichotomy and analyses the key aspects of patent/know-how licences and R&D collaborations, assessing the areas where things can and do go wrong.

By attending this comprehensive seminar you will:

This course has been designed to provide a comprehensive overview of patent/know-how licences and R&D collaborations. It's applicable to all those who deal with these agreements, those who are relatively new to them and those looking for a refresher, including:

Patent attorneys

In-house lawyers

Private practice lawyers

Contracts managers

Technology transfer managers

Others involved in patent/know-how licences and R&D collaborations

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Module 1: Patent/know-how licences

Key defined terms and how to avoid traps or ambiguity

Regarding:

Territory - being specific and carved our exceptions

Field - fields of use, geographical exclusions, patent type exclusions, use exclusions

Exclusivity - pitfalls to avoid and suggested solutions

Case studies, examples and discussion

Key financial terms including 'royalties', 'offsets' and 'milestones'

The key aspects of provisions covering milestones and royalties

Scope of licence and non-competition provisions - pitfalls to avoid and suggested solutions

Liability and dispute resolution - suggested graduated dispute resolution steps, avoidance of conflict clauses

Case studies, examples and discussion

Common pitfalls - part 1

Defining the licensed IP - pitfalls and suggested solutions

Licences of improvements - essential terms regarding foreground IP rights and responsibilities

Case studies, examples and discussion

Common pitfalls - part 2

IP warranties - essential IP and Data Protection warranties for every contract

Dispute resolution - advantages and disadvantages of different resolution procedures

Case studies, examples and discussion

Final questions for day one

Day 2

Module 2: R&D collaborations

Key clauses in the contract

Each party's aims - understanding and negotiating

Allocation of responsibility - where the responsibility and risk lies and how it can change with different wording

Background IP applied - essential terms regarding background IP rights and responsibilities

Plans for foreground IP - essential terms regarding foreground IP rights and responsibilities

Case studies, examples and discussion

Frequently encountered issues and suggested solutions

Role of the grantor

Project coordination

Letting problems fester

Diverging agendas

The solution

Case studies, examples and discussion

Common pitfalls - part 1

Confidentiality vs publication - the conflict between industrial aims and academic aims

Patenting vs sharing - some suggested compromise solutions

Herding diverse stakeholders - the differing objectives of the parties involved in IP development

Common pitfalls - part 2

Change of control or key personnel - common problems encountered and suggested solutions

National idiosyncrasies - examples

Case studies, examples and discussion

Final questions

Richard Brady

Richard Brady is a lawyer who has spent many years working in Europe and the Middle East in the legal, financial and insurance arenas. He has a degree from Cambridge College of Teachers (2005) on Teaching English and founded the British Legal Centre in 2010. He has taught professional legal skills in many companies around the World, including Deloitte and Touche, EY, White & Case, Baker McKenzie, Shalakany Law Office, DLA Piper and Clifford Chance. He has also conducted live training courses at legal departments of corporations, including: Shell Oil, Master Foods, Air Liquide, DAMAC (Dubai), ENKA (Turkey) EMBRACO/Whirlpool (Brazil), and Mowasalat (Qatar).



His specialist areas include contract law, contract drafting, M&A in the pharma industry, arbitration law and FIDIC contracts.



