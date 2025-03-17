Castellum, Inc.’s Subsidiary GTMR Achieves CMMI Level 3 Appraisal

VIENNA, Va., March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castellum, Inc. (NYSE-American: CTM) (“Castellum” or “CTM”), a cybersecurity, electronic warfare, and software engineering services company focused on the federal government, announces that its subsidiary Global Technology and Management Resources, Inc (“GTMR”) has been appraised at maturity level 3 (“Maturity Level 3”) of ISACA’s Capability Maturity Model Integration (“CMMI®”). Advanced Network Technology Solutions performed the appraisal. CMMI is a proven, outcome-based performance model and the globally accepted standard for improving capability, optimizing business performance, and aligning operations to business goals.

An appraisal at Maturity Level 3 indicates the organization is performing at a “defined” level. At this level, processes are well characterized and understood, and are described in standards, procedures, tools and methods. The organization’s set of standard processes, which is the basis for Maturity Level 3, is established and improved over time. CMMI Maturity Level 3 is a requirement for some government proposals and having this appraisal makes Castellum and its subsidiaries more competitive.

“Organizations worldwide are harnessing CMMI to elevate their business performance to new heights, creating a sustainable competitive advantage in the process. I am very impressed with our CTM and GTMR teams demonstrating our ability as a high-performing organization. CMMI Level 3 will boost our technical evaluation score on new opportunities requiring this certification,” states Drew Merriman, Chief Operating Officer of Castellum and the appraisal sponsor.

