Salary.com to Explore Pay Trends for 2025 and Beyond During This Week’s ADP Meeting of the Minds

WHO: David Turetsky, Vice President, Consulting at Salary.com, a leading provider of compensation market data and software WHAT: Will deliver “Pay Trends: 2025 and Beyond” during this week’s ADP Meeting of the Minds. WHEN: The event will take place Tuesday, March 18 – Friday, March 21, 2025. Turetsky will present on Wednesday, March 19, at 8:00 a.m. PT. WHERE: Resorts World 3000 S Las Vegas Boulevard Las Vegas, Nev. For additional event information, including registration, click here.

DETAILS:

With a new administration in office, sweeping changes are already happening in the pay world – and quickly. For HR and compensation teams, the political, economic and social environment directly impacts how they pay employees and contractors, making it imperative that they stay abreast of what’s occurring at the state and federal level.

During ADP Meeting of the Minds, David Turetsky, Vice President, Consulting at Salary.com, will consider how pay evolved in 2024 and where it is headed in 2025. Turetsky will examine regulatory and compliance issues around compensation and pay and discuss how shifting demographics drive new wage pressures. He’ll also look at the job market in different industries and how the winds of change may blow beyond 2025, offering insights into strategies to combat pay compression, tight budgets and new policies.

About Salary.com

Salary.com has been helping organizations with human capital needs for over 25 years. The company leads the industry in compensation data, software, and services. More than 30,000 organizations in 30+ countries use Salary.com's solutions to hire and retain talent and compete in a changing world. Salary.com provides over 10 billion data points across over 225 industries using a proprietary AI framework to ensure fair pay. The company’s main product, CompAnalyst®, helps organizations simplify hiring, reduce guesswork, and increase retention. Employee trust depends on fair pay, and Salary.com helps get it right. For additional information, please visit www.salary.com/business.