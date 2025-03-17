Sonoco Issues 2024 Annual Report

Annual Shareholders Meeting to be held April 16

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results to be Released on April 29

HARTSVILLE, S.C., March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON), a global leader in high-value sustainable packaging, issued its 2024 Annual Report to Shareholders and announced the date for its 2025 Annual General Meeting. The annual report details the Company’s 2024 financial results, its strategy and the transformation of the business following the acquisition of Eviosys, Europe’s leading food cans, ends and closures manufacturer, as well as the announced sale of its Thermoforming and Flexible Packaging operations to TOPPAN Holdings Inc.

“2024 was a milestone year in achieving our strategy to transform Sonoco into a simpler, stronger and more sustainable company,” Howard Coker, president and CEO, wrote in his letter to shareholders. “Sonoco today is a global leader of value-added sustainable metal and fiber Consumer and Industrial Packaging with products, technology and a market presence that positions us to consistently win in the marketplace.”

Sonoco has sent its 2024 Annual Report, Form 10-K and proxy statement to shareholders in advance of its annual meeting. A digital version of these reports can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.sonoco.com .

Annual Meeting Information

Sonoco’s 2025 Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at the Performing Arts Center at Coker University, 300 E. College Avenue, Hartsville, S.C., beginning at 11 a.m. Eastern Time. Shareholders are invited to attend in person. Those unable to attend can access a live webcast at https://investor.sonoco.com/ under the Investor Events section. The webcast link is https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/893429225 . Those planning to listen should connect to the webcast at least 10 minutes prior to the start. The webcast will also be archived on the Investor Relations section of Sonoco’s website.

First Quarter Financial Results

Sonoco expects to announce its first quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, after the market closes. The Company’s management will host a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the call along with supporting materials will be available on the Sonoco Investor Relations website at https://investor.sonoco.com/ . The webcast link is https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/885803164 . A webcast replay will be available on the Company's website for at least 30 days following the call.

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global leader in value-added, sustainable metal and fiber consumer and industrial packaging. The Company is now a multi-billion-dollar enterprise with approximately 28,000 employees working in 315 operations in 40 countries, serving some of the world’s best-known brands. Guided by our purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life., we strive to foster a culture of innovation, collaboration and excellence to provide solutions that better serve all our stakeholders and support a more sustainable future. Sonoco was proudly named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek. For more information on the Company, visit our website at www.sonoco.com .

