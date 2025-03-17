Sprott Physical Copper Trust Announces Filing to List on NYSE Arca

TORONTO, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Asset Management LP (“Sprott Asset Management”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sprott Inc. (“Sprott”) (NYSE/TSX: SII), on behalf of the Sprott Physical Copper Trust (TSX: COP.UN) (TSX: COP.U) (the “Trust” or “COP”), a closed-ended trust created to invest and hold substantially all of its assets in physical copper metal, today announced that NYSE Arca has filed an application with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) to list and trade COP’s trust units (the “Units)” on NYSE Arca (the “NYSE Application”) in order to permit a dual-listing of the Units on both the TSX and NYSE Arca.

“We believe a U.S. listing of Sprott Physical Copper Trust Units would provide U.S. investors with easier access to the only exchange listed physical copper fund. Copper is a critical material essential to meet growing demand for electricity generation, distribution and storage,” said John Ciampaglia, CEO of Sprott Asset Management.

The NYSE Application has not been approved by the SEC. Any listing of the Units on NYSE Arca will be subject to the SEC’s approval of the NYSE Application and the effectiveness of a registration statement under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934 in respect of the listing. Sprott cannot provide any assurance that it will be successful in achieving a listing of the Units on the NYSE Arca.

About Sprott

Sprott Asset Management is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sprott and is the investment manager to the Trust. Sprott is a global leader in precious metals and critical materials investments. At Sprott, we are specialists. We believe our in-depth knowledge, experience and relationships separate us from the generalists. Our investment strategies include Exchange Listed Products, Managed Equities and Private Strategies. Sprott has offices in Toronto, New York, Connecticut and California and Sprott’s common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “SII”. For more information, please visit www.sprott.com.

About the Trust

Important information about the Trust, including the investment objectives and strategies, applicable management fees, and expenses, is contained in the prospectus. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the Trust on a stock exchange. If the units are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units or shares of the Trusts and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward looking statements”). Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the listing of the Units on NYSE Arca and the ability of such listing to increase investors’ access to investment opportunities in the copper market, as well as statements relating to trends in the copper market, including growing energy demand, electrification and adoption of new copper-intensive technologies. With respect to the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Trust has made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: regulatory approvals in respect of the NYSE Application and the subsequent U.S. listing of the Units, as well as dynamics in the copper market. While the Trust considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, market and social uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors that could cause the Trust's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. A discussion of risks and uncertainties facing the Trust appears in the Trust’s prospectus supplement dated July 8, 2024 and related short form base shelf prospectus dated July 3, 2024, as updated by the Trust's continuous disclosure filings, which are available at www.sedarplus.ca. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Trust disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statements or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

Contact:

Glen Williams

Managing Partner

Investor and Institutional Client Relations

Direct: 416-943-4394

gwilliams@sprott.com