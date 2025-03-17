Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 25 0521 - RIKV 25 0917

Series RIKV 25 0521RIKV 25 0917
Settlement Date 03/19/202503/19/2025
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 8,53621,342
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 98.611/8.04996.089/8.051
Total Number of Bids Received 1423
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 9,83622,742
Total Number of Successful Bids 1221
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 1221
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 98.611/8.04996.089/8.051
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 98.647/7.83796.216/7.779
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 98.611/8.04996.089/8.051
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 98.630/7.93796.144/7.933
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 98.647/7.83796.216/7.779
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 98.602/8.10296.066/8.100
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 98.626/7.96196.139/7.944
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.151.07