|Series
|RIKV 25 0521
|RIKV 25 0917
|Settlement Date
|03/19/2025
|03/19/2025
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|8,536
|21,342
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|98.611
|/
|8.049
|96.089
|/
|8.051
|Total Number of Bids Received
|14
|23
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|9,836
|22,742
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|12
|21
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|12
|21
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|98.611
|/
|8.049
|96.089
|/
|8.051
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|98.647
|/
|7.837
|96.216
|/
|7.779
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|98.611
|/
|8.049
|96.089
|/
|8.051
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|98.630
|/
|7.937
|96.144
|/
|7.933
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.647
|/
|7.837
|96.216
|/
|7.779
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.602
|/
|8.102
|96.066
|/
|8.100
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.626
|/
|7.961
|96.139
|/
|7.944
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.15
|1.07
Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 25 0521 - RIKV 25 0917
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management