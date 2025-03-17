Open Lending Postpones its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

AUSTIN, Texas, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) (“Open Lending” or the “Company”) today announced that it is postponing its earnings release and conference call, previously scheduled for March 17, 2025. The Company also announced that it filed a Form 12b-25, Notification of Late Filing, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) related to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 (the “2024 Form 10-K”) in order to allow additional time to finalize its financial statements. The Company plans to reschedule the conference call and file the 2024 Form 10-K as soon as practicable.

The Company is working diligently and expects to file the 2024 Form 10-K with the SEC no later than April 1, 2025, in accordance with the automatic extension under Rule 12b-25. Additional information may be found in the Company’s Form 12b-25 filing, which is available on Open Lending’s investor relations website at https://investors.openlending.com .

The Company plans to announce the new date and time for its conference call for fourth quarter and full year 2024 results once the 2024 Form 10-K is finalized.

About Open Lending

Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) provides loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance to auto lenders throughout the United States. For over 20 years, we have been empowering financial institutions to create profitable auto loan portfolios with less risk and more reward. For more information, please visit www.openlending.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to the expected timing and filing of the Company’s 2024 Form 10-K with the SEC. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of the Company’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the Company’s control. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the Company’s ability to file the 2024 Form 10-K with the SEC within the expected time period, the Company’s expectations regarding the financial results to be included in the 2024 Form 10-K, any adjustments to profit share revenue and contract assets and any related impacts, and other risks discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know or that it currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Contact information:

Investor Relations Inquiries:

InvestorRelations@openlending.com

Source: Open Lending Corporation