Law Enforcement and Military Clothing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030, by Function, Material, End-Use and Region

Dublin, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Law Enforcement and Military Clothing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Function (Flame-Resistant Apparel), Material (Aramid, Nylon, Cotton Fibers, Viscose, Modacrylic, Polyester, FR Rayon), End-Use, and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Law Enforcement and Military Clothing Market was valued at USD 2.25 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 3.09 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.60%. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2025 to 2030. Increased spending on military activities by governments, along with rising military recruits, is anticipated to boost industry demand over the forecast period.

Increased military spending in U.S. and China is anticipated to positively impact demand for law enforcement and military clothing. Rising focus of various defense departments on uniform specifications as per the weather or surrounding environment is anticipated to replace existing uniforms, thereby significantly augmenting product demand.

For instance, the U.S. Army provided an operational camouflage clothing named Scorpion W2 for personnel stationed in Iraq, Europe, Horn of Africa, and Afghanistan. Furthermore, personnel positioned in snowy regions are provided with snowy camouflage trousers and parkas with a water-repellent finish, whereas personnel stationed in desert areas are supplied with high-breathability lightweight clothing.

Law Enforcement And Military Clothing Market Report Highlights

  • The flame-resistant function segment is expanding rapidly due to the rising need for protective clothing that ensures safety in high-risk environments, such as during combat or fire-related emergencies.
  • The law enforcement and military clothing industry in Asia Pacific dominated in 2024, accounting for 30.2% of the market. This was driven by increasing investments in defense infrastructure and rising security threats, particularly in countries like China, India, and Japan.
  • Majority of manufacturers in law enforcement and military clothing market are engaged in offering products by implementing the most innovative and state-of-the-art technologies to ensure optimum comfort, durability, and protection to end users working in different professional fields.

This report addresses:

  • Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making.
  • Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030.
  • Growth opportunities and trend analyses.
  • Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment.
  • Competition strategy and market share analysis.
  • Product innovation listings for you to stay ahead of the curve.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages100
Forecast Period2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$2.25 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$3.09 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate5.6%
Regions CoveredGlobal



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary
 2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Law Enforcement And Military Clothing Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
 3.1. Market Concentration & Penetration Outlook
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3. Technology Overview
3.4. Regulatory Framework
3.5. Market Dynamics
3.6. Law Enforcement And Military Clothing Market Analysis Tools
3.6.1. Porter's Analysis
3.6.2. PESTEL Analysis
3.7. Economic Mega Trend Analysis

Chapter 4. Law Enforcement And Military Clothing Market: Material Estimates & Trend Analysis
 4.1. Segment Dashboard
4.2. Law Enforcement And Military Clothing Market: Material Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)
4.3. Aramid
4.4. Nylon
4.5. Cotton Fibers
4.6. Viscose
4.7. Modacrylic
4.8. Polyester
4.9. Wool
4.10. FR Rayon
4.11. FR Cotton
4.12. Kermel
4.13. Others

Chapter 5. Law Enforcement And Military Clothing Market: Function Estimates & Trend Analysis
 5.1. Segment Dashboard
5.2. Law Enforcement And Military Clothing Market: Function Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)
5.3. Flame-resistant
5.4. Others

Chapter 6. Law Enforcement And Military Clothing Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis
 6.1. Segment Dashboard
6.2. Law Enforcement And Military Clothing Market: End Use Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)
6.3. Law Enforcement
6.4. Defense

Chapter 7. Law Enforcement And Military Clothing Market: Region Estimates & Trend Analysis
 7.1. Law Enforcement And Military Clothing Market Share, by Region, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
 8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants
8.2. Company Categorization
8.3. Company Market Positioning
8.4. Company Market Share Analysis, 2024
8.5. Company Heat Map Analysis, 2024
8.6. Strategy Mapping
8.7. Company Profiles

  • Ballistic Body Armour (Pty) Ltd.
  • Lenzing AG
  • Kermel
  • Safariland, LLC
  • Craig International Ballistics Pty. Ltd
  • Hellweg Pty Ltd
  • Kejo Limited Company
  • Point Blank Enterprises, Inc.
  • EnGarde body armor
  • Seyntex
  • GRASSI S.P.A.
  • Massif
  • Propper.
  • Longworth Industries Inc.
  • Blauer Manufacturing Co., Inc.
  • Elbeco (LION Group, Inc.)
  • Fechheimer
  • W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc
  • CROSHIELD
  • Heathcoat Fabrics Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m27qxj

