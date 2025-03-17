Space Launch Services Market Report 2025, with Profiles of Antrix, Airbus, Arianespace, Blue Origin and China Aerospace Science and Technology

Dublin, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Space Launch Services Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The space launch services market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $10.34 billion in 2024 to $11.9 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to satellite deployment demands, global telecommunications expansion, national security and defense, commercial space industry growth, space tourism development, market competition and cost reduction.



The space launch services market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $22.18 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to mars exploration and beyond, lunar exploration initiatives, reusable launch vehicle adoption, global climate monitoring, national space policies and investments, space resource exploration.

Major trends in the forecast period include growing commercial space activities, increase in small satellite launches, diversification of launch vehicles, integration of advanced technologies, rapid launch and on-demand services, public-private partnerships.



The growing number of satellite launches worldwide is anticipated to drive the expansion of the space launch services market in the future. A satellite launch involves transporting spacecraft from the Earth's surface into the atmosphere or placing them into orbits around the Earth using a carrier rocket capable of carrying a payload. Space launch services enhance the capabilities of satellites launched into Earth's orbits to conduct successful space missions by providing pre-launch and post-launch support, including management services, integration, logistics, tracking data, telemetry support, and cargo services, among others. For example, in 2023, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, a France-based intergovernmental organization, reported that the number of operational satellites in orbit increased to over 6,700 by 2022. Thus, the rise in satellite launches globally is fueling the growth of the space launch services market.



The increase in small satellite deployment is expected to further propel the growth of the space launch services market in the future. Small satellite deployment involves launching and placing small satellites into orbit around Earth. The rise of small satellites, such as CubeSats and nanosatellites, has altered the landscape of space launch exploration. Space launch services primarily facilitate small satellite deployment by providing affordable and frequent launch opportunities, including dedicated rideshare options. This accessibility and flexibility foster the growth of small satellites. For instance, in February 2024, NASA, a US-based government agency, noted that in 2022, 96% of the 2,510 total spacecraft launched were SmallSats weighing less than 600 kg, with 25% of those having a mass below 200 kg. Therefore, the increase in small satellite deployment is driving the growth of the space launch services market.



Technological advancement is a prominent trend gaining traction in the space launch services market. Leading companies are concentrating on product innovations that leverage new technologies to deliver improved solutions and enhance their market position. For example, in October 2021, SpinLaunch, a US-based firm specializing in spaceflight technology development, unveiled its Orbital Launch System (OLS). This system utilizes kinetic energy - the energy an object possesses due to its mass and velocity - to launch payloads into low Earth orbit, functioning as a suborbital accelerator technology demonstrator. The suborbital accelerator technology employs electric power to spin a small payload within a centrifuge located in a vacuum chamber, minimizing air resistance and payload heating. This approach allows the payload to achieve high speeds to propel it into the stratosphere using kinetic energy, as opposed to traditional chemical propulsion methods.



Key players in the space launch services market are concentrating on developing innovative products like satellites to reduce costs and enhance access to space. They are also exploring orbital services and space tourism, thereby expanding the commercial spaceflight sector. A satellite can be defined as an object that orbits a larger entity, such as a planet or moon, and may be natural (like the moon) or artificial (like communication satellites). For instance, in November 2022, Skyroot Aerospace, an India-based aerospace company, successfully launched Vikram-S, India's first privately built rocket. Skyroot Aerospace aims to validate essential technologies for future missions while providing cost-effective launch solutions. This marks a significant advancement towards integrating private players into India's space ecosystem, fostering innovation and collaboration.



In June 2023, Firefly Aerospace, a US-based commercial company, acquired Spaceflight Inc. for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Firefly Aerospace seeks to enhance its end-to-end space transportation services and bolster its on-orbit capabilities, positioning itself to meet increasing market demands. This strategic move also combines advanced manufacturing and a skilled workforce to promote innovation and efficiency. Spaceflight Inc., a US-based aerospace engineering firm, specializes in space launch services by connecting customers with a variety of launch providers, with an emphasis on small satellite deployment. They streamline logistics and processes to make access to space more efficient and accessible.



Major companies operating in the space launch services market are Antrix Corporation Limited, Airbus SE, Arianespace, Blue Origin, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, China Great Wall Industry Corporation, Eurockot Launch Services GmbH, International Launch Services Inc., International Space Company Kosmotras, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Limited, Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems Inc., Rocket Lab USA Inc., Safran SA, Space Exploration Technologies Corporation, Space International Services Inc., Spaceflight Industries Inc., Starsem SA, The Boeing Company, United Launch Services LLC, Firefly Aerospace Inc., Gilmour Space Technologies Pty Ltd., iSpace Inc., Indian Space Research Organisation, Landspace Corp. Ltd., OneSpace Inc., Payload Aerospace S.L., Relativity Space, Roscosmos State Corporation, Sierra Nevada Corporation, Vector Space Systems Inc., Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.



This report focuses on space launch services market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the trends which will be shaping the market over the next ten years and beyond.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Scope

Markets Covered:

by Service Type: Pre-Launch Services; Post-Launch Services

by Orbit: Low Earth Orbit; Medium Earth Orbit; Geosynchronous Orbit; Beyond Geosynchronous Orbit

by Payload: Satellite; Human Spacecraft; Cargo; Testing Probes; Stratollite

by Launch Platform: Land; Air; Sea

by End Use: Commercial; Military and Government

Subsegments:

by Pre-Launch Services: Launch Vehicle Integration; Mission Planning and Design; Payload Processing; Ground Support Equipment Services; Range Safety Services

by Post-Launch Services: Data Analysis and Telemetry; Payload Operations; Launch Vehicle Recovery; Mission Support Services; Reporting and Documentation

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $11.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $22.18 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Space Launch Services Market Characteristics



3. Space Launch Services Market Trends and Strategies



4. Space Launch Services Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, and the Recovery from COVID-19 on the Market



5. Global Space Launch Services Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework

5.1. Global Space Launch Services PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

5.2. Analysis of End Use Industries

5.3. Global Space Launch Services Market Growth Rate Analysis

5.4. Global Space Launch Services Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019-2024, Value ($ Billion)

5.5. Global Space Launch Services Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)

5.6. Global Space Launch Services Total Addressable Market (TAM)



6. Space Launch Services Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Space Launch Services Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Pre-Launch Services

Post-Launch Services

6.2. Global Space Launch Services Market, Segmentation by Orbit, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Low Earth Orbit

Medium Earth Orbit

Geosynchronous Orbit

Beyond Geosynchronous Orbit

6.3. Global Space Launch Services Market, Segmentation by Payload, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Satellite

Human Spacecraft

Cargo

Testing Probes

Stratollite

6.4. Global Space Launch Services Market, Segmentation by Launch Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Land

Air

Sea

6.5. Global Space Launch Services Market, Segmentation by End Use, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Commercial

Military and Government

6.6. Global Space Launch Services Market, Sub-Segmentation of Pre-Launch Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Launch Vehicle Integration

Mission Planning and Design

Payload Processing

Ground Support Equipment Services

Range Safety Services

6.7. Global Space Launch Services Market, Sub-Segmentation of Post-Launch Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Data Analysis and Telemetry

Payload Operations

Launch Vehicle Recovery

Mission Support Services

Reporting and Documentation

7. Space Launch Services Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Space Launch Services Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Space Launch Services Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



8-29. Country Specific Space Launch Services Market Analysis



30. Space Launch Services Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

30.1. Space Launch Services Market Competitive Landscape

30.2. Space Launch Services Market Company Profiles

30.2.1. Antrix Corporation

30.2.2. Airbus

30.2.3. Arianespace

30.2.4. Blue Origin

30.2.5. China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation



31. Space Launch Services Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

31.1. China Great Wall Industry Corporation

31.2. Eurockot Launch Services GmbH

31.3. International Launch Services Inc.

31.4. International Space Company Kosmotras

31.5. Lockheed Martin Corporation

31.6. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Limited

31.7. Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems Inc.

31.8. Rocket Lab USA Inc.

31.9. Safran SA

31.10. Space Exploration Technologies Corporation

31.11. Space International Services Inc.

31.12. Spaceflight Industries Inc.

31.13. Starsem SA

31.14. the Boeing Company

31.15. United Launch Services



32. Global Space Launch Services Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



33. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Space Launch Services Market



34. Recent Developments in the Space Launch Services Market



35. Space Launch Services Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies



