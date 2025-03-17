Middle East and North Africa Clinical Trial Infrastructure Market Report 2025: Regulatory Reforms Enabling Faster Approvals, Public-Private Partnerships Boosting Research Capacity

Dublin, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East and North Africa Clinical Trial Infrastructure Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Middle East and North Africa Clinical Trial Infrastructure Market was valued at USD 896.4 million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 6.2%.
This report provides an overview of the clinical trial infrastructure markets in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. It includes a detailed examination of the market dynamics and an understanding of the MENA clinical trial landscape by study status, phase, type, results and sponsor type.
The MENA region presents a unique and attractive opportunity for clinical trial market studies. The region has a diverse and rapidly growing population with varying genetic backgrounds, making it ideal for studying disease heterogeneity and treatment efficacy across different demographics. This diversity can significantly contribute to the global understanding of diseases and enhance the generalizability of clinical trial outcomes. Moreover, the MENA region is witnessing a rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disorders and neurological conditions, which necessitates increased research efforts to address the growing healthcare burden.
Report Scope
This report analyzes the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) clinical trial markets, using 2023 as a benchmark year, and offers projections for the forecast period from 2024 to 2029, with estimates of compound annual growth rates (CAGR). The report covers many aspects of the market, including clinical advances, economic factors and business considerations, and outlines the market forces impacting the industry and its phases, study types and therapeutic areas. The report segments the clinical trial market into services, solutions and supplies, and examines the regional dynamics influencing the market.
This report excluded Turkey and Israel from its scope because their clinical trial markets are significantly more advanced than other countries in the MENA region. Including these markets would have skewed the analysis and not accurately reflected the opportunities and challenges the rest of the region faces. This approach ensures a focused examination of MENA's emerging clinical trial landscape, which may be more relevant for companies seeking to expand into less mature markets.
The report includes:
- Analysis of the Middle East and Northern Africa's (MENA) regional markets for clinical trial infrastructure
- Analyses of the market trends, with revenue data for 2023, estimates for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029
- Estimate of the current market size and revenue prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by sponsor type, clinical trial phase, service type, study type, therapeutic area, and country
- An understanding of the opportunities and progressions in clinical trial studies by some select countries in emerging MENA markets
- Facts and figures pertaining to the current market dynamics, advancements in technology, regulations and prospects
- Insights of the ripple effects of the Ukraine-Russia war on clinical trial operations, including supply chain disruptions, regulatory challenges, and patient recruitment and retention
- Analysis of the industry structure, including stakeholders' market shares, clinical trial product/services mapping, and recent key developments
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|81
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$896.4 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$1300 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.2%
|Regions Covered
|Africa, Middle East
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Reasons for Doing this Study
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 MENA Clinical Trial Industry Outlook
- Global Clinical Trial Market Overview
- MENA Share
- Evolving MENA Clinical Trial Industry
- Infrastructure and Resources: Bridging Gaps in Emerging Markets
- Patient Recruitment Potential: Diverse Populations and High Recruitment Rates
- Cost-Effectiveness
- Regulatory Environment: Harmonization and Local Adaptations
- Government Support and Investments
- Impact of Regional Policies: Incentivizing Clinical Research
- Collaborations Expand Regional Networks
- Emerging Trends: Focus on Precision Medicine and Rare Diseases
- Growing Demand in Oncology and Rare Diseases
- Technological Advances: Digitalizing Clinical Operations
- Understanding the MENA Clinical Trial Landscape
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Regulatory Frameworks Driving Trial Feasibility
- Growing Patient Population Enhancing Recruitment and Diversity
- Technological Advances Streamlining Operations
- Collaborations
- Personalized Medicine Shaping Trial Design
- Market Challenges
- Complex Regulatory Landscape
- Limited Patient Recruitment and Retention
- Insufficient Infrastructure and Site Capacity
- Limited Adoption of Digital Technologies
- Competition for Key Therapeutic Areas
- Market Opportunities
- Regulatory Reforms Enabling Faster Approvals
- Emerging Focus on Oncology and Rare Diseases
- Public-Private Partnerships Boosting Research Capacity
- Focus on Precision Medicine and Genomics
Chapter 4 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Market Analysis, by Sponsor Type
- Market Analysis, by Phase
- Market Analysis, by Service Type
- Market Analysis, by Study Type
- Market Analysis, by Therapeutic Area
Chapter 5 Emerging Markets
- Egypt
- Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)
- Lebanon
- United Arab Emirates
- Iran
Chapter 6 Russia-Ukraine War Impact Analysis
- Supply Chain Disruptions
- Regulatory Challenges
- Patient Recruitment and Retention
- Geopolitical Risks
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Landscape
- International CROs and Pharmaceutical Companies
- Local CROs and Institutions
- Academic and Research Institutions
- Mapping of Clinical Trial Product Services
- Recent Developments in Clinical Trials in the MENA Region
- Concluding Remarks
