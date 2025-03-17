Middle East and North Africa Clinical Trial Infrastructure Market Report 2025: Regulatory Reforms Enabling Faster Approvals, Public-Private Partnerships Boosting Research Capacity

Dublin, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East and North Africa Clinical Trial Infrastructure Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Middle East and North Africa Clinical Trial Infrastructure Market was valued at USD 896.4 million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 6.2%.



This report provides an overview of the clinical trial infrastructure markets in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. It includes a detailed examination of the market dynamics and an understanding of the MENA clinical trial landscape by study status, phase, type, results and sponsor type.



The MENA region presents a unique and attractive opportunity for clinical trial market studies. The region has a diverse and rapidly growing population with varying genetic backgrounds, making it ideal for studying disease heterogeneity and treatment efficacy across different demographics. This diversity can significantly contribute to the global understanding of diseases and enhance the generalizability of clinical trial outcomes. Moreover, the MENA region is witnessing a rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disorders and neurological conditions, which necessitates increased research efforts to address the growing healthcare burden.



Report Scope



This report analyzes the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) clinical trial markets, using 2023 as a benchmark year, and offers projections for the forecast period from 2024 to 2029, with estimates of compound annual growth rates (CAGR). The report covers many aspects of the market, including clinical advances, economic factors and business considerations, and outlines the market forces impacting the industry and its phases, study types and therapeutic areas. The report segments the clinical trial market into services, solutions and supplies, and examines the regional dynamics influencing the market.



This report excluded Turkey and Israel from its scope because their clinical trial markets are significantly more advanced than other countries in the MENA region. Including these markets would have skewed the analysis and not accurately reflected the opportunities and challenges the rest of the region faces. This approach ensures a focused examination of MENA's emerging clinical trial landscape, which may be more relevant for companies seeking to expand into less mature markets.



The report includes:

Analysis of the Middle East and Northern Africa's (MENA) regional markets for clinical trial infrastructure

Analyses of the market trends, with revenue data for 2023, estimates for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimate of the current market size and revenue prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by sponsor type, clinical trial phase, service type, study type, therapeutic area, and country

An understanding of the opportunities and progressions in clinical trial studies by some select countries in emerging MENA markets

Facts and figures pertaining to the current market dynamics, advancements in technology, regulations and prospects

Insights of the ripple effects of the Ukraine-Russia war on clinical trial operations, including supply chain disruptions, regulatory challenges, and patient recruitment and retention

Analysis of the industry structure, including stakeholders' market shares, clinical trial product/services mapping, and recent key developments

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 81 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $896.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1300 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Africa, Middle East





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Reasons for Doing this Study

Market Summary

Chapter 2 MENA Clinical Trial Industry Outlook

Global Clinical Trial Market Overview

MENA Share

Evolving MENA Clinical Trial Industry

Infrastructure and Resources: Bridging Gaps in Emerging Markets

Patient Recruitment Potential: Diverse Populations and High Recruitment Rates

Cost-Effectiveness

Regulatory Environment: Harmonization and Local Adaptations

Government Support and Investments

Impact of Regional Policies: Incentivizing Clinical Research

Collaborations Expand Regional Networks

Emerging Trends: Focus on Precision Medicine and Rare Diseases

Growing Demand in Oncology and Rare Diseases

Technological Advances: Digitalizing Clinical Operations

Understanding the MENA Clinical Trial Landscape

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Regulatory Frameworks Driving Trial Feasibility Growing Patient Population Enhancing Recruitment and Diversity Technological Advances Streamlining Operations Collaborations Personalized Medicine Shaping Trial Design

Market Challenges Complex Regulatory Landscape Limited Patient Recruitment and Retention Insufficient Infrastructure and Site Capacity Limited Adoption of Digital Technologies Competition for Key Therapeutic Areas

Market Opportunities Regulatory Reforms Enabling Faster Approvals Emerging Focus on Oncology and Rare Diseases Public-Private Partnerships Boosting Research Capacity Focus on Precision Medicine and Genomics



Chapter 4 Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Analysis, by Sponsor Type

Market Analysis, by Phase

Market Analysis, by Service Type

Market Analysis, by Study Type

Market Analysis, by Therapeutic Area

Chapter 5 Emerging Markets

Egypt

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)

Lebanon

United Arab Emirates

Iran

Chapter 6 Russia-Ukraine War Impact Analysis

Supply Chain Disruptions

Regulatory Challenges

Patient Recruitment and Retention

Geopolitical Risks

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape

International CROs and Pharmaceutical Companies

Local CROs and Institutions

Academic and Research Institutions

Mapping of Clinical Trial Product Services

Recent Developments in Clinical Trials in the MENA Region

Concluding Remarks

