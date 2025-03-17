OnTerra Systems Announces Long-time Microsoft Technical Program Manager Has Joined The Company

DENVER, Colo., March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnTerra Systems (www.OnTerraSystems.com), a web mapping technologies provider, reseller, and systems integrator, today announced that long-time Microsoft technical program manager Erik Lindeman has joined OnTerra Systems as Director of Product Management & Professional Services.

As Director of Product Management & Professional Services for OnTerra Systems, Erik Lindeman oversees product management of OnTerra Systems’ various product offerings (RouteSavvy route planning software & RouteSavvy route optimization APIs). He also leads OnTerra Systems’ customer consulting and solution development services, including services for customers that need help migrating their Bing Maps-based applications to alternative mapping platforms before Bing Maps for Enterprise is retired by Microsoft.

Mr. Lindeman brings more than 20 years of experience from multiple positions within Microsoft that spanned technical product management, enterprise customer engagement, and developer advocacy.

As a Principal Technical Program Manager for Azure Maps and Bing Maps for Enterprise, he managed location-based services, including search, geocoding, routing, traffic, geolocation, and weather. In this role, he was responsible for improving Microsoft location services driven by internal and external customer needs and ensuring that the product enhancements aligned with Azure compliance standards.

During his decades at Microsoft, Mr. Lindeman successfully launched several Microsoft Azure Maps services and features. He also has extensive experience in developing industry-specific data compliance for Azure Maps. As an example, he was instrumental in leading the development efforts for HIPAA compliance in Azure Maps. This work enabled US-based healthcare customers to take advantage of Azure Maps functionality while adhering to HIPAA requirements of maintaining the privacy of customer data.

In addition, he was responsible for helping develop the strategy, planning, and execution of Microsoft’s unification of its enterprise map & geospatial product offerings under Azure Maps to enable customers to do more with location-based services using a modern, cloud approach. This included spearheading the creation of detailed technical documentation, product support resources, and best practices that help customers transition from Bing Maps for Enterprise to Azure Maps. As a result of this experience, Mr. Lindeman brings timely and highly relevant knowledge to the professional services that OnTerra Systems provides to businesses & non-profits that need help migrating off Bing Maps for Enterprise to alternative solutions.

With extensive experience in customer operations, technical sales and support, project management, and engineering, Mr. Lindeman has developed a strong sense of customer empathy and a growth mindset. He has helped companies ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500 organizations across various industries find solutions to their challenges using advanced services and technologies. Some of the vertical markets in which he has deep expertise include logistics, automotive, retail, e-commerce, financial services, healthcare, hospitality, and real estate.

Mr. Lindeman earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Sonoma State University in California.

“Given his extensive experience with the Microsoft geospatial eco-system, Erik Lindeman is uniquely poised to provide needed consulting & guidance to OnTerra Systems customers,” said OnTerra Systems CEO Steve Milroy. “Businesses & non-profits that need help migrating off Bing Maps for Enterprise, which is being retired by Microsoft, will particularly find his expertise useful – as well as organizations that need general help with web mapping & geospatial solutions.”

About OnTerra Systems

Founded in 2005, OnTerra Systems is a mapping software company that offers affordable access to traditionally expensive web mapping technologies. OnTerra Systems’ web mapping technology offerings include powerful, affordable RouteSavvy route planning software, basic and advanced route optimization APIs, aerial imagery with MapSavvy.com, and licensing of web map platforms and related consulting and systems integration. For more information, visit: www.OnTerraSystems.com

