Bitterroot Bio to Present Detailed Results from Phase 1 Study of BRB-002 at American College of Cardiology Annual Scientific Session 2025

PALO ALTO, Calif. and NEEDHAM, Mass., March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitterroot Bio, a leader in developing innovative medicines in the field of cardio-immunology, announced today that the Company will present results from the Phase 1 study of BRB-002 in healthy volunteers at the American College of Cardiology (ACC) Annual Scientific Session 2025, taking place in Chicago, Illinois, March 29 – 31, 2025.

The Phase 1 single ascending dose study evaluated the safety, tolerability and target engagement of BRB-002 in healthy volunteers. The trial achieved its primary objective, demonstrating encouraging safety at all doses tested with no serious adverse events reported. Target engagement increased in a dose-dependent manner, with CD47 receptor occupancy ranging up to 100% at the highest doses evaluated.

ACC Abstract Details

Development of BRB-002, a Novel Next-Generation Anti-CD47 Molecule, for Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease

Session: Basic and Translational Discovery and Innovations in Cardiovascular Disease Prevention; Moderated Poster Theater 2 (901-03)

Basic and Translational Discovery and Innovations in Cardiovascular Disease Prevention; Moderated Poster Theater 2 (901-03) Time: Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 9:30am CT

Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 9:30am CT Presenting Author: Alexander Yi, MD, PhD

The poster presentation will be available on the Bitterroot Bio website after the presentation.

About BRB-002

BRB-002 is a novel protein therapy that is being evaluated as an investigational agent in atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD). BRB-002 is an immuno-modulatory agent that inhibits the CD47 cell surface receptor (“don’t eat me” signal) to ameliorate the underlying causes of atherosclerosis and reduce inflammatory plaque burden. A Phase 1 clinical study of BRB-002 was completed by Bitterroot Australia Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bitterroot Bio, Inc.

About Bitterroot Bio

Bitterroot Bio, Inc. is a pioneer in the field of cardio-immunology, which investigates the interplay between the immune system and cardiovascular health. Bitterroot Bio’s research seeks to uncover critical roles that immune modulators play in the progression of cardiovascular disease. By targeting these diseases in this novel way, Bitterroot Bio’s mission is to transform the lives of patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases.

