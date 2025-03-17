LifeVantage Expands Global Reach with International Launch of the MB System™

SALT LAKE CITY, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage Corporation ® (Nasdaq: LFVN), a leading health and wellness company with products designed to activate optimal health processes at the cellular level, is extending its groundbreaking MindBody GLP-1 System™ to international markets. This expansion comes after a 49% year-over-year increase in fiscal Q2 revenue ending December 31, 2024, in the U.S., largely driven by the system’s success, and clinical data on that formula reinforcing its effectiveness in supporting GLP-1 production.

The MB System™, as the product is known internationally, launched on March 15 for both LifeVantage Consultants and Customers in Japan. On the same date, it became available exclusively to Consultants in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the UK, Mexico, and Thailand. Customers in these regions gain access starting April 25.

The MB System™ is designed to naturally activate the body's own GLP-1 production, providing a range of long-term health benefits that expand to weight management and beyond.*

“Consumers worldwide are seeking sustainable health solutions that go beyond short-term, unsustainable weight management,” said Steve Fife, President and CEO of LifeVantage. “The MB System™ works harmoniously with the body, empowering individuals to naturally enhance their metabolic health in alignment with their lifestyle and wellness objectives.”*

Meeting a Growing Global Demand

Interest in GLP-1 and metabolic health is rising worldwide. The global GLP-1 pharmaceutical market alone was valued at $53.46 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% from 2025 to 2030, reaching approximately $156.71 billion by 2030**.

In many regions, the focus is on holistic wellness, metabolic balance, and overall vitality in addition to weight management. The MB System™ aligns with this perspective by supporting the body's natural ability to regulate metabolism, gut health, and hormone function—key factors in long-term health.*

“The research that is emerging on all the positive health benefits of the GLP-1 hormone continues to excite us,” said Lisa Barnes, Vice President of Research & Development and Regulatory at LifeVantage. “From gut and digestive benefits, heart and cardiovascular benefits, and the health of other critical organs like the kidneys and liver, GLP-1 is a hormone essential for our longevity and vitality. We are so proud of this product and the clinically shown efficacy in activating the body’s own production of the hormone.”

Looking Ahead: Future Market Expansions

Early this summer, LifeVantage will launch the MB System™ in the Philippines and Taiwan, followed by Canada later in the year, completing the global rollout and reinforcing our commitment to providing natural Activation solutions worldwide.

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporatio n (Nasdaq: LFVN), the Activation company, is a pioneer in nutrigenomics—the study of how nutrition and naturally occurring compounds can unlock your genes and the health coded within. Our products work with your unique biology and help your body make what it needs for health. The line of scientifically validated activators includes the flagship Protandim® family of products, TrueScience® Liquid Collagen, the newest MindBody GLP-1 System™, Activation-supporting nutrients such as Omega, D3+, and the Rise AM & Reset PM System®, as well as AXIO® nootropic energy drink mixes, the full TrueScience® line of skin and hair care products, and Petandim®, a pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs. Our independent Consultants sell our products to Customers and share the business opportunity with entrepreneurs seeking to begin their own business. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com .*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

**https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/glp-1-receptor-agonist-market



