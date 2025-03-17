Gradial Secures $13M to Build AI Marketing Operations Agents

SEATTLE, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gradial, a pioneering AI startup transforming enterprise marketing operations with AI agents, today announced it has secured $13 million in Series A funding, bringing its total capital raised to nearly $20 million. The Series A round is led by Madrona with participation from Pruven Capital, General Advance, Outsiders Fund, and DLA Piper. The investment comes as Gradial reported 30x year-on-year revenue growth in 2024 and projects 200%+ growth in Q1 2025 alone. The company plans to double its Seattle-based team of 20 employees to accelerate product development and customer acquisition.

Gradial is at the forefront of the agentic revolution, converting a fragmented and manual business services market worth hundreds of billions of dollars into software augmented by humans. While most AI startups focus on content creation, Gradial uniquely addresses the critical bottleneck in marketing operations: the content supply chain, which is the often-fragmented end-to-end process, workflows, and tools an enterprise uses to create, manage, and distribute content. The result is a solution that delivers a competitive advantage in meeting the increasing demand for personalized digital experiences while also dramatically accelerating content deployment and optimization cycles.

“Marketing teams have poured substantial resources into producing more content, but their operational processes just can’t keep up with that volume and complexity,” said Doug Tallmadge, Co-Founder and CEO of Gradial. “That’s why we built Gradial. Marketing should operate at the speed of thought, and we want to empower the marketer to spend less time thinking about the process and more time thinking about outcomes for the customer.”

Gradial's agentic AI platform helps enterprises accelerate their content supply chains by automating CMS authoring and production, ticket routing and triage, and campaign and experiment building, as well as quality assurance, brand, and compliance checks. This automation unlocks massive efficiency gains for marketing departments that traditionally rely on manual processes.

Founded in 2023 by alumni of SpaceX, Microsoft, and Point72, Gradial has quickly built a suite of enterprise-grade AI agents that have cultivated a strong blue-chip base of industry leading customers and partners, including AWS, Adobe, dentsu | Merkle, EPAM Systems, Slalom, and Infogain, demonstrating strong market validation.

"Gradial agents are revolutionary for enterprise marketing operations. They accelerate enterprise content supply chains while increasing quality and compliance, by replicating nuanced and complex decision making,” said Daniel Knauf, Chief Technology Officer, Merkle Americas. “Marketing teams can then reclaim substantial resources and redirect them to strategic initiatives. In an era of doing more with less in digital marketing, Gradial cracks the code on the operational bottleneck that's been holding back even the most sophisticated marketing organizations. It's not just automation—it's agentic orchestration that actually understands your brand."

Unlike many agents with uncertain ROI or enterprise performance, Gradial's platform is already delivering measurable results for several Fortune 500 customers. Designed to work alongside marketing operations teams within their current workflow, the company's agents integrate with tools like Adobe Experience Manager, Figma, Workfront and other leading technologies. With Gradial, enterprise marketing teams can automate content authoring, web production, quality assurance and experience optimization at global scale.

"Among AI startups, Gradial stands out for the impact they’re already delivering for enterprise clients—users love the product, and businesses are seeing a compelling ROI," said Matt McIlwain, Managing Director at Madrona. "Gradial is leveraging unstructured and structured data and business processes to deliver an intelligent workflow automation engine for marketing operations. They've identified a massive untapped opportunity by combining leading AI technologies and strong partnerships to bring solutions to some of the largest enterprises in the world.”

About Gradial

Gradial is a leading agentic AI startup transforming enterprise marketing operations. The company's AI agents help businesses accelerate their content supply chains by automating the manual and mundane work between creation and customer experiences. Founded in Seattle by Doug Tallmadge, Anish Chadalavada, Deip Kumar, and Anup Chamrajnagar, Gradial works with enterprise customers to unlock the full potential of their marketing technology investments. For more information about Gradial and its agentic platform for marketing operations, visit www.gradial.com.

Media Contacts:

Caleb Bushner: cbushner@madrona.com

Sam Butler: sam@35thAvenuePartners.com