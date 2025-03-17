Regency Centers Acquires Brentwood Place Shopping Center in Nashville, TN

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation (“Regency Centers” or the “Company”), a leading national owner, operator, and developer of open-air shopping centers, has announced the acquisition of Brentwood Place Shopping Center, a community center and premier retail destination in Brentwood, TN, one of Nashville’s most attractive submarkets.

Brentwood Place spans approximately 320,000 square feet, including more than 100,000 square feet of shops and top-tier anchors including Nordstrom Rack, Total Wine, TJ Maxx/HomeGoods, and Golf Galaxy. The center is 95% leased, with strong national and regional tenancy and significant value-add opportunities through lease-up and remerchandising strategies.

“This acquisition aligns with our strategic vision of investing in high-quality retail centers in thriving suburban trade areas with strong demographics,” said Andre Koleszar, Managing Director of the Southeast at Regency Centers. “Brentwood Place serves a powerful and growing community, and we look forward to further enhancing its appeal and long-term value.”

Strategic Acquisition Highlights:

Prime Location : Situated just seven miles south of Downtown Nashville, Brentwood is among the most sought-after retail submarkets in Tennessee.

: Situated just seven miles south of Downtown Nashville, Brentwood is among the most sought-after retail submarkets in Tennessee. High-Performing Tenant Mix : The shopping center features a mix of national, regional, and local retailers, providing a dynamic shopping experience.

: The shopping center features a mix of national, regional, and local retailers, providing a dynamic shopping experience. Long-Term Value Creation: Regency Centers plans to steward the property through active, thoughtful, and industry-leading asset management.



Brentwood Place currently draws over 4.3M annual visitors due to its strategic placement and offerings and is adjacent to the future 350,000-square-foot Vanderbilt Medical Campus, further solidifying its role as a key retail and service destination.

This acquisition expands Regency Centers’ footprint in the Nashville market, reinforcing the Company’s commitment to investing in high-growth retail corridors. The Company remains focused on curating retail environments that connect communities and elevate the shopping experience.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit RegencyCenters.com .

