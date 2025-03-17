General Laura J. Richardson Joins Siebert Financial Corp. Advisory Board

NEW YORK and MIAMI and LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- General (Ret.) Laura J. Richardson, former Commander of U.S. Southern Command, has joined the Siebert Financial Corp. (“Siebert”) (Nasdaq: SIEB) Advisory Board, the company announced today. A distinguished leader with nearly four decades of military service, General Richardson brings strategic expertise, operational leadership, and a deep understanding of global affairs, reinforcing Siebert’s commitment to expanding financial services for veterans, military personnel, and underserved communities.





“General Richardson’s leadership and global experience will be a tremendous asset to Siebert,” said John J. Gebbia, CEO of Siebert. “Her distinguished national security and diplomacy career aligns with our mission to deliver innovative financial solutions that empower individuals and communities. We are honored to welcome her to our Advisory Board, as we continue expanding our services across key sectors, including military and veteran affairs, international markets, and women’s financial initiatives.”

Most recently, General Richardson served as the 32nd Commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), overseeing military operations across Central America, South America, and the Caribbean. She previously led U.S. Army North (Fifth Army) and held multiple high-ranking positions, including Deputy Commanding General of U.S. Army Forces Command, Chief of Army Legislative Liaison to Congress, and Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications for Operation Enduring Freedom.

As a trailblazer in the U.S. Army, General Richardson has commanded at every level, including leading an Assault Helicopter Battalion in combat during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

“Muriel Siebert was a pioneer, and I am honored to join an organization that carries forward her legacy of leadership and innovation,” said General Richardson. “Financial security is a critical pillar of long-term stability for individuals, families, and communities. I look forward to working with Siebert to expand opportunities—especially for veterans, women, and those seeking financial independence in an evolving global economy. I am grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with the Gebbia family on this exciting new chapter for Siebert, and I admire their vision for growing the firm’s impact.”

General Richardson joins a prestigious Siebert Advisory Board that includes influential figures from finance, sports, and entertainment, such as international recording artist Akon, NFL Pro Brandon Marshall, Wall Street executives Mick Solimene and Steven Geskos.

Her addition underscores Siebert’s commitment to leveraging world-class expertise to drive financial growth, foster strategic partnerships, and create meaningful solutions for its diverse client base.

Strengthening Siebert’s Commitment to the Military and Veteran Community

Kaj Larsen, Head of Military Investment at Siebert, emphasized the significance of General Richardson’s appointment:

“Welcoming General Richardson to Siebert is a powerful statement about our commitment to those who have served. Her leadership and firsthand understanding of the military community will help us expand financial solutions tailored for veterans, active-duty personnel, and their families. At Siebert, we recognize the unique financial needs of those who have dedicated their lives to service, and this partnership strengthens our mission to support them with the best resources available.”

About Siebert Financial Corp.

Siebert is a diversified financial services company and has been a member of the NYSE since 1967 when Muriel Siebert became the first woman to own a seat on the NYSE and the first to head one of its member firms.

Siebert operates through its subsidiaries Muriel Siebert & Co., LLC, Siebert AdvisorNXT, LLC, Park Wilshire Companies, Inc., RISE Financial Services, LLC, Siebert Technologies, LLC, and StockCross Digital Solutions, Ltd, and Gebbia Media LLC. Through these entities, Siebert provides a full range of brokerage and financial advisory services, including securities brokerage, investment advisory and insurance offerings, securities lending, and corporate stock plan administration solutions, in addition to entertainment and media productions. For over 55 years, Siebert has been a company that values its clients, shareholders, and employees. More information is available at www.siebert.com .

