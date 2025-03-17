Locked On and Amazon Team Up for “Fire TV Channels Bracket Breakdown”

TYSONS, Va., March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) announced today that it is teaming up with Amazon Fire TV Channels to bring college basketball fans a new approach to men’s and women’s NCAA Tournament coverage.

Fans can stream “Fire TV Channels Bracket Breakdown,” a new series that will cover the tournament beginning to end, with a single click on Fire TV, Fire tablet, and Echo Show devices. “Bracket Breakdown” combines the expertise of notable players, insights from basketball journalists, and the local coverage for which TEGNA’s Locked On Podcast Network is known. “Bracket Breakdown” started with Selection Sunday on March 16, and continues all the way through the National Championship game on April 6 – all available via Amazon Fire TV Channels with no downloads or fees, so fans can get right into the action.

“Locked On is uniquely positioned to produce coverage for today’s basketball fans, delivering a fresh perspective on the tournament for the millions of customers on Amazon Fire TV Channels,” said Locked On president, David Locke. “In addition to our successful Locked On College Sports FAST TV channel plus on-demand shows for virtually every team, no other sports outlet is able to pair the best national analysts with local experts that cover these teams year-round like we can.”

”Bracket Breakdown” will feature a stellar line-up of former and current NBA, WNBA, and collegiate players plus national and local team experts from the Locked On Podcast Network, including:

Gordon Hayward – Thrived for 14 seasons in the NBA with the Utah Jazz, Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets, and Oklahoma City Thunder. He was selected to the 2017 NBA All-Star Game. In 2010, he led the Butler Bulldogs to the NCAA National Championship game.



– Thrived for 14 seasons in the NBA with the Utah Jazz, Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets, and Oklahoma City Thunder. He was selected to the 2017 NBA All-Star Game. In 2010, he led the Butler Bulldogs to the NCAA National Championship game. Monique Billings – Has powered through the WNBA since 2018, playing for the Atlanta Dream, Dallas Wings, and Phoenix Mercury, and now plays for the Golden State Valkyries. At UCLA, she drove the Bruins to three straight tournament appearances and earned All-Pac-12 and Pac-12 All-Defensive honors twice.



– Has powered through the WNBA since 2018, playing for the Atlanta Dream, Dallas Wings, and Phoenix Mercury, and now plays for the Golden State Valkyries. At UCLA, she drove the Bruins to three straight tournament appearances and earned All-Pac-12 and Pac-12 All-Defensive honors twice. Jordan Robinson – Covers the WNBA as an insider and hosts "The Women's Hoops Show” podcast. Robinson tracks the West Coast Conference for ESPN+, has previously covered the Pac-12, and is writing a book on the history of women's basketball.



– Covers the WNBA as an insider and hosts "The Women's Hoops Show” podcast. Robinson tracks the West Coast Conference for ESPN+, has previously covered the Pac-12, and is writing a book on the history of women's basketball. Howard Megdal – Hosts Locked On Women’s Basketball and is the founder and editor of The IX Newsletter, a daily resource covering six women’s sports, and The Next, a 24/7 newsroom covering women’s basketball. Megdal has written for The New York Times, The Washington Post, Baseball Prospectus, FiveThirtyEight, and Sports Illustrated. His latest book, "Becoming Caitlin Clark," will be published by Triumph Books in June.



– Hosts Locked On Women’s Basketball and is the founder and editor of The IX Newsletter, a daily resource covering six women’s sports, and The Next, a 24/7 newsroom covering women’s basketball. Megdal has written for The New York Times, The Washington Post, Baseball Prospectus, FiveThirtyEight, and Sports Illustrated. His latest book, "Becoming Caitlin Clark," will be published by Triumph Books in June. Kylen Mills – Award-winning sports broadcaster who is host, reporter, and play-by-play broadcaster for the Big Ten Network. Mills also calls college basketball for Fox and The CW, and is a co-host of the Locked On Warriors podcast. She previously worked at the PAC-12 Network and NBC Sports Bay Area/California.



– Award-winning sports broadcaster who is host, reporter, and play-by-play broadcaster for the Big Ten Network. Mills also calls college basketball for Fox and The CW, and is a co-host of the Locked On Warriors podcast. She previously worked at the PAC-12 Network and NBC Sports Bay Area/California. Tenitra Batiste – Provides color commentary for college football, sideline reporting for college basketball, and serves as a radio host for ESPN. She hosts and anchors for the Locked On Podcast Network and is an analyst for TEGNA’s NBC affiliate WXIA. Batiste serves as a sideline reporter for the WNBA and NBA G League and is the former in-game analyst for the Atlanta Hawks. She was previously a sports anchor, reporter, and host for WZGC.



– Provides color commentary for college football, sideline reporting for college basketball, and serves as a radio host for ESPN. She hosts and anchors for the Locked On Podcast Network and is an analyst for TEGNA’s NBC affiliate WXIA. Batiste serves as a sideline reporter for the WNBA and NBA G League and is the former in-game analyst for the Atlanta Hawks. She was previously a sports anchor, reporter, and host for WZGC. Isaac Schade – Breaks down college basketball as an analyst and hosts for both Locked On Tar Heels and Locked On College Basketball podcasts.



– Breaks down college basketball as an analyst and hosts for both Locked On Tar Heels and Locked On College Basketball podcasts. Andy Patton – Analyzes college basketball and serves as a sports commentator while hosting Locked On Zags and Locked On College Basketball podcasts. He has contributed to USA TODAY and Sports Illustrated.



Production will take place at Locked On’s studios located at TEGNA station WFAA in Dallas. All “Bracket Breakdown” episodes will be available on demand on Amazon Fire TV Channels. Fans will find “Bracket Breakdown” on Fire TV, Fire tablet, and Echo Show devices, and can access it directly simply by asking Alexa to “Watch Bracket Breakdown.”

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) helps people thrive in their local communities by providing the trusted local news and services that matter most. Together, we are building a sustainable future for local news. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA reaches more than 100 million people on a monthly basis across the web, mobile apps, streaming, and linear television. For more information, visit TEGNA.com.

About Locked On Podcast Network

Founded in 2016, Locked On produces more than 250 daily podcasts, providing in-depth coverage of every NBA, NFL, MLB, and NFL team, plus major college sports teams and conferences. The leading local sports podcast network generates over 35 million listens and views each month. Its podcasts were streamed 357 million times in 2024 across all podcast audio apps and on YouTube and leading OTT platforms. Locked On also produces industry-leading daily podcasts for fantasy sports, league drafts, and league-wide shows featuring industry-renowned writers, reporters, and insiders. More information is available at lockedonpodcasts.com. Locked On is owned by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA).

