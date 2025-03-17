Europe Dental Imaging Device Market Analysis 2025-2031, with Focus on Key Market Leaders including Dentsply Sirona, Carestream Dental, 3Shape and more

Dublin, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Imaging Device Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis | Europe | 2025-2031 | MedSuite | Includes: Intraoral X-Ray Imaging Equipment Market, Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market, and 3 more" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The European dental imaging device market was valued at $790 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5%, reaching $1 billion by 2031. This report covers the intraoral X-ray imaging equipment, intraoral X-ray consumables, extraoral X-ray imaging, cone beam computed tomography (CBCT), and intraoral scanner markets in Europe.
Market Data Highlights
The report includes comprehensive market insights, such as:
- Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Size & Growth Trends
- Procedure Numbers
- Market Drivers & Limiters
- Market Forecasts Until 2031 and Historical Data from 2021
- Competitive Analysis with Market Shares for Each Segment
- Recent Mergers & Acquisitions
- Company Profiles and Product Portfolios
European Dental Imaging Device Market Trends
- Growth in extraoral and intraoral devices is being driven by expanded capabilities and affordability.
- Key technological advancements include:
-
- Improved imaging software reducing processing time and enhancing device integration for better workflow.
- Lower radiation dosages and AI-powered compensation for patient movement, reducing overall patient exposure.
- AI-driven automated detection of caries and nerve cavitation, accelerating workflow and improving diagnostic accuracy.
- CBCT scanners experiencing significant growth due to their increasing integration with computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) devices.
European Dental Imaging Device Market Share Insights
This report provides a detailed analysis of market leaders across the dental imaging device sector in Europe.
Key Market Leaders:
Dentsply Sirona
- Leading competitor in the European dental imaging market in 2024.
- Stronghold in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland).
- ORTHOPHOST family dominates the 2D and 3D extraoral market, securing Dentsply Sirona's top position in Europe.
- Lacks a presence in the PSP market, preventing leadership in the intraoral segment.
Carestream Dental
- Second-largest competitor in Europe with leadership in intraoral X-ray units and digital sensors.
- Carestream Health maintains a dominant share in the intraoral analog film market.
- CS 8300 3DT and CS 9600T product launches secured the largest CBCT market share.
- Strong marketing efforts and intraoral camera partnerships (outside the report's scope) support continued expansion.
3Shape
- Third-largest competitor in Europe due to its strong presence in the intraoral scanner market.
- TriosT product line, including TriosT 4 (launched in 2019), strengthened its market position.
- TriosT 4 introduced real-time detection of surface and interproximal caries.
- Trios Design Studio software (released in 2020) improved workflows and efficiency.
Market Segmentation Summary
This report suite contains all applicable market data, but individual market segments are also available as standalone MedCore reports for targeted research.
- Intraoral X-ray Imaging Equipment
- Segmented Into: Intraoral X-ray Device, PSP System, Digital Sensors
- Intraoral X-ray Consumables
- Segmented Into: Analog Film, PSP Plates,
- Extraoral X-ray Imaging
- Segmented Into: Digital Panoramic System, Pan/Ceph Systems
- CBCT Devices
- Segmented By Modality: Small FOV, Medium FOV, Large FOV
- Intraoral Scanners Market
Research Scope Summary
- Report Attributes and Details
- Region: Europe
- Base Year: 2024
- Forecast Period: 2025-2031
- Historical Data: 2021-2023
Quantitative Coverage:
- Procedure Numbers
- Market Size
- Market Shares
- Market Forecasts
- Market Growth Rates
- Units Sold
- Average Selling Prices
Qualitative Coverage:
- Market Growth Trends
- Market Limiters
- Competitive Analysis & SWOT for Top Competitors
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Company Profiles
- Product Portfolios
- FDA Recalls
- Disruptive Technologies
- Disease Overviews
Company Coverage:
- 3Shape
- J. Morita
- Acteon Group
- KaVo
- Air Techniques
- Medit
- Align Technologies
- Midmark
- Apixia
- MyRay
- Belmont
- Owandy
- Carestream Dental
- Palodex Group
- CEFLA Group
- Panoramic Corporation
- Cieos
- Patterson Dental
- Corix
- Planmeca
- Cyber Medical Imaging
- PreXion
- DentiMax
- Ray Medical
- Dentsply Sirona
- Safco
- Dexis
- Shining 3D
- Flow Dental
- Sigma Digital X-ray
- Foma
- Skydent
- Fujifilm
- Sota Imaging
- Gendex Dental Systems
- Southland Distribution and Sales
- Genoray
- Straumann
- Glidewell
- Vatech
- Kulzer
- Video Dental Concepts
- Henry Schein
- Villa Sistemi Medicali
- ImageWorks Corporation
- XDR Radiology
- Innixim
- Yoshida
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xi87jp
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.