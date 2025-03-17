Europe Dental Imaging Device Market Analysis 2025-2031, with Focus on Key Market Leaders including Dentsply Sirona, Carestream Dental, 3Shape and more

Dublin, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Imaging Device Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis | Europe | 2025-2031 | MedSuite | Includes: Intraoral X-Ray Imaging Equipment Market, Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market, and 3 more" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European dental imaging device market was valued at $790 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5%, reaching $1 billion by 2031. This report covers the intraoral X-ray imaging equipment, intraoral X-ray consumables, extraoral X-ray imaging, cone beam computed tomography (CBCT), and intraoral scanner markets in Europe.

Market Data Highlights

The report includes comprehensive market insights, such as:

Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Size & Growth Trends

Procedure Numbers

Market Drivers & Limiters

Market Forecasts Until 2031 and Historical Data from 2021

Competitive Analysis with Market Shares for Each Segment

Recent Mergers & Acquisitions

Company Profiles and Product Portfolios

European Dental Imaging Device Market Trends

Growth in extraoral and intraoral devices is being driven by expanded capabilities and affordability.

Key technological advancements include:

Improved imaging software reducing processing time and enhancing device integration for better workflow. Lower radiation dosages and AI-powered compensation for patient movement, reducing overall patient exposure. AI-driven automated detection of caries and nerve cavitation, accelerating workflow and improving diagnostic accuracy.

CBCT scanners experiencing significant growth due to their increasing integration with computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) devices.

European Dental Imaging Device Market Share Insights

This report provides a detailed analysis of market leaders across the dental imaging device sector in Europe.

Key Market Leaders:



Dentsply Sirona

Leading competitor in the European dental imaging market in 2024.

Stronghold in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland).

ORTHOPHOST family dominates the 2D and 3D extraoral market, securing Dentsply Sirona's top position in Europe.

Lacks a presence in the PSP market, preventing leadership in the intraoral segment.

Carestream Dental

Second-largest competitor in Europe with leadership in intraoral X-ray units and digital sensors.

Carestream Health maintains a dominant share in the intraoral analog film market.

CS 8300 3DT and CS 9600T product launches secured the largest CBCT market share.

Strong marketing efforts and intraoral camera partnerships (outside the report's scope) support continued expansion.

3Shape

Third-largest competitor in Europe due to its strong presence in the intraoral scanner market.

TriosT product line, including TriosT 4 (launched in 2019), strengthened its market position.

TriosT 4 introduced real-time detection of surface and interproximal caries.

Trios Design Studio software (released in 2020) improved workflows and efficiency.

Market Segmentation Summary

This report suite contains all applicable market data, but individual market segments are also available as standalone MedCore reports for targeted research.

Intraoral X-ray Imaging Equipment Segmented Into: Intraoral X-ray Device, PSP System, Digital Sensors

Intraoral X-ray Consumables Segmented Into: Analog Film, PSP Plates,

Extraoral X-ray Imaging Segmented Into: Digital Panoramic System, Pan/Ceph Systems

CBCT Devices Segmented By Modality: Small FOV, Medium FOV, Large FOV

Intraoral Scanners Market

Research Scope Summary

Report Attributes and Details

Region: Europe

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Period: 2025-2031

Historical Data: 2021-2023

Quantitative Coverage:

Procedure Numbers

Market Size

Market Shares

Market Forecasts

Market Growth Rates

Units Sold

Average Selling Prices

Qualitative Coverage:

Market Growth Trends

Market Limiters

Competitive Analysis & SWOT for Top Competitors

Mergers & Acquisitions

Company Profiles

Product Portfolios

FDA Recalls

Disruptive Technologies

Disease Overviews

Company Coverage:

3Shape

J. Morita

Acteon Group

KaVo

Air Techniques

Medit

Align Technologies

Midmark

Apixia

MyRay

Belmont

Owandy

Carestream Dental

Palodex Group

CEFLA Group

Panoramic Corporation

Cieos

Patterson Dental

Corix

Planmeca

Cyber Medical Imaging

PreXion

DentiMax

Ray Medical

Dentsply Sirona

Safco

Dexis

Shining 3D

Flow Dental

Sigma Digital X-ray

Foma

Skydent

Fujifilm

Sota Imaging

Gendex Dental Systems

Southland Distribution and Sales

Genoray

Straumann

Glidewell

Vatech

Kulzer

Video Dental Concepts

Henry Schein

Villa Sistemi Medicali

ImageWorks Corporation

XDR Radiology

Innixim

Yoshida

