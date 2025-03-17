United States Online Household Furniture Market Report 2025-2029: Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria

Dublin, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Household Furniture Market in US 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The online household furniture market in US is forecasted to grow by USD 6.45 billion during 2024-2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.4%

The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors. This study identifies the growing importance of innovative and customized furniture as one of the prime reasons driving the online household furniture market in us growth during the next few years.

The report on the online household furniture market in us provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by increasing online sales of household furniture, increased awareness of home decor and attractive furnishings, and increase in demand for multifunctional furniture. Also, technological innovations in household furniture and surging demand for eco-friendly furniture will lead to sizable demand in the market.

Competitive Analysis

Amazon.com Inc.

Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.

Costco Wholesale Corp.

Etsy Inc.

Floyd Inc.

Home Depot Inc.

Inter IKEA Holding BV

Lulu and Georgia Inc.

Macys Inc.

Medley

Serena and Lily Inc.

Society Social Inc.

Target Corp.

The Roomplace

Walmart Inc.

Wayfair Inc.

Williams Sonoma Inc.

World Market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Analysis

2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

2.3 Factors of disruption

2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges



3 Market Landscape

3.1 Market ecosystem

3.2 Market characteristics

3.3 Value chain analysis



4 Market Sizing

4.1 Market definition

4.2 Market segment analysis

4.3 Market size 2024

4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029



5 Historic Market Size

5.1 Online Household Furniture Market in US 2019 - 2023

5.2 Product segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.3 Material segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.4 Type segment analysis 2019 - 2023



6 Qualitative Analysis

6.1 Impact of AI on the Online Household Furniture Market in US



7 Five Forces Analysis

7.1 Five forces summary

7.2 Bargaining power of buyers

7.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

7.4 Threat of new entrants

7.5 Threat of substitutes

7.6 Threat of rivalry

7.7 Market condition



8 Market Segmentation by Product

8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by Product

8.3 Living room furniture - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.4 Bedroom furniture - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.5 Storage furniture - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.7 Market opportunity by Product



9 Market Segmentation by Material

9.1 Market segments

9.2 Comparison by Material

9.3 Wood - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.4 Metal - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.6 Market opportunity by Material



10 Market Segmentation by Type

10.1 Market segments

10.2 Comparison by Type

10.3 Non-ready to assemble - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

10.4 Ready to assemble - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

10.5 Market opportunity by Type



11 Customer Landscape

11.1 Customer landscape overview



12 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

12.1 Market drivers

12.2 Market challenges

12.3 Impact of drivers and challenges



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gjme01

