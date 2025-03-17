Silynxcom Successfully Completes Field Testing of Enhancing Drone Sound Awareness Technology

Strategic Collaboration with a Military Customer in Asia Demonstrates Disruptive Drone Detection Technology, Expanding Global Market Penetration for Silynxcom's High-Growth Defense Innovation

Netanya, Israel, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silynxcom Ltd. (NYSE American: SYNX) (“Silynxcom” or the “Company”), a manufacturer and developer of ruggedized tactical communication headset devices, today announced the successful completion of field trials for its innovative product, aimed at boosting situational awareness and safety for armored personnel carrier (“APC”) crews and other heavy military vehicles, with a military force in Asia and conducted in collaboration with a leading global defense contractor.

The trials demonstrated the Company's innovative solution that addresses a critical challenge on modern battlefields: detecting the distinct and potentially life-threatening drone humming while simultaneously maintaining hearing protection in high-noise environments. Unlike conventional Active Noise Reduction (ANR) technology that can inadvertently block crucial acoustic threats, Silynxcom's advanced new APC headset selectively amplifies critical environmental sounds while still providing essential hearing protection.

Military personnel operating APCs face the triple challenge of protecting their hearing from high-decibel engines and weapons noise, maintaining clear communication through intercom and radio systems, and detecting subtle but potentially lethal threats like approaching drones. We believe that Silynxcom's technology effectively meets all these requirements during the trials.

"These successful trials with a new military customer in Asia represent an important strategic expansion for our drone detection technology beyond our initial deployment," said Nir Klein, Chief Executive Officer of Silynxcom. "Our advanced auditory technology allows for both comprehensive hearing protection and the selective amplification of critical battlefield sounds, giving military personnel the situational awareness they need to identify and respond to emerging threats."

The system's compatibility with popular intercom and radio systems enables plug-and-play integration, allowing for seamless upgrading of existing equipment. This feature proved particularly valuable during these trials, where the technology was tested across different vehicle platforms and communication infrastructures.

