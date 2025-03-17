Annual General Meeting 2025

 | Source: Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Public announcement no. 572
March 17th, 2025


NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN GLUNZ & JENSEN HOLDING A/S

Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S announces that the annual general meeting for the company will be held on April 9th, 2025, at 15.00 at:

Scandic CPH Strandpark
Amager Strandvej 401
2770 Kastrup

The notice is in accordance with the company's financial calendar. The notice has been submitted in accordance with the company's Articles of Association § 3.

Glunz & Jensen will update its website just prior to the annual general meeting and the upload will contain the presentation intended for the annual general meeting.

The documents are attached to this notice and further information can be obtained on the company's website (www.glunz-jensen.com).


For further information please contact:

CEO Henrik Blegvad Funk: phone +45 21 39 05 32
Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03

Attachments


Attachments

GJ Indkaldelse til generalforsamling - Notice annual general meeting - 2025 GJ Annual report 2024 GJ Remuneration report 2024 549300S5UFTTWALAFE19-2024-12-31-0-en UK Registration form 2025 UK Proxy form 2025 UK Postal vote 2025 DK Tilmelding 2025 DK Fuldmagt 2025 DK Brevstemme 2025