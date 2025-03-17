Annual General Meeting 2025

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Public announcement no. 572

March 17th, 2025





NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN GLUNZ & JENSEN HOLDING A/S

Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S announces that the annual general meeting for the company will be held on April 9th, 2025, at 15.00 at:

Scandic CPH Strandpark

Amager Strandvej 401

2770 Kastrup

The notice is in accordance with the company's financial calendar. The notice has been submitted in accordance with the company's Articles of Association § 3.

Glunz & Jensen will update its website just prior to the annual general meeting and the upload will contain the presentation intended for the annual general meeting.

The documents are attached to this notice and further information can be obtained on the company's website (www.glunz-jensen.com).





For further information please contact:

CEO Henrik Blegvad Funk: phone +45 21 39 05 32

Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03

Attachments