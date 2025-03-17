India Advanced Wound Care Management Market Report 2025-2030: Growth in Urban and Rural Areas Due to Increased Healthcare Accessibility and Awareness

Dublin, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Wound Care Management Market in India (2025-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In FY 2024, the advanced wound care management market in India was valued at INR 22.16 Bn and is expected to reach INR 30.79 Bn by FY 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~6.4% during the FY 2025-FY 2030 period. The market is expanding across various regions in India, with significant growth observed in both urban and rural areas due to increased healthcare accessibility and awareness.



Innovations such as NPWT and advanced dressings have shown improved healing times and reduced infection rates in clinical studies, further validating their adoption in both hospital and home settings.



The rising prevalence of diabetes in India is driving a surge in diabetic foot ulcers, underscoring the growing demand for advanced wound care solutions. With the growth of the aging population in India, the prevalence of chronic wounds associated with age, like pressure ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers, is increasing, leading to a higher demand for advanced wound care solutions.



Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) is used more frequently in India for the management of intricate, profound, and persistent wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers and surgical injuries, because it facilitates quicker healing and minimizes the risk of infections. Digital health technologies, including mobile applications and telehealth services, facilitate immediate remote observation of wound recovery, enabling healthcare providers to monitor advancements and implement prompt changes to treatment strategies.



