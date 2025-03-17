Bitget Lists Mubarak (MUBARAK) in the Innovation and Meme Zone

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced the listing of Mubarak (MUBARAK), a trending memecoin on BNB Chain, on its platform. Trading of MUBARAK/USDT will commence on 17 March 2025, 9:00 (UTC).

On 15 March , Binance founder CZ posted a message on Binance Square titled "I'm going to meet a friend this weekend" with a Mubarak-related meme picture. After the post, MUBARAK rose by more than 150%, with a market value of over $20 million, sparking significant interest from traders and investors alike. The listing on Binance Alpha acted as a catalyst for the token's explosive growth. MUBARAK then experienced a sharp increase in value, with market capitalization briefly surging to $52 million.

The addition of MUBARAK highlights Bitget's focus on emerging trends and offering diverse assets that reflect the evolving interests of crypto traders and enthusiasts. As meme coins continue to gain popularity, Bitget ensures users have access to standout tokens that resonate with market trends and evolving community interests.

The MUBARAK listing further enriches the portfolio of assets available in the Meme Zone, a segment customized for tokens that show cultural relevance. Bitget has consistently expanded its market share in both spot and derivatives trading among centralized exchanges. With an extensive selection of over 900 cryptocurrency pairs and a commitment to broaden its offerings to more than 900 trading pairs, Bitget connects users to various ecosystems, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Base, and TON.

For more details on MUBARAK, users can visit here .

