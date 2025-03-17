A. Duie Pyle’s Craig Lough Named to Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2025 Pros to Know List

WEST CHESTER, Pa., March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), a premier 100-year-old, family-owned and operated provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, today announces that Craig Lough, director of strategic planning, has been named a recipient of the 2025 Pros to Know award by Supply & Demand Chain Executive in the Top Transportation Innovators category.

The Pros to Know award recognizes outstanding individuals and true pioneers of change across the industry, whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders. Lough has been instrumental in the development and execution of Pyle’s operational strategy, driving innovative business growth that delivers superior value to customers through Pyle’s brokerage division.

Lough demonstrates his commitment and expertise each day, as he balances time between managing his internal team, meeting with current customers and securing new business. When Lough first joined Pyle, he immersed himself in researching, designing and implementing the relaunch of the company’s brokerage division. This led to him spearheading the development of a completely new commercial go-to-market strategy. His efforts secured significant results, seeing 39% year-over-year growth, despite the economic downturn that followed COVID. Following the brokerage division's relaunch, Lough was appointed head of the new business unit, which includes two offices in West Chester and Mechanicsburg, PA.

“To receive this award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive and be mentioned in the same group of industry leaders is a humbling experience and the recognition belongs to our entire team,” said Lough. “The success of the brokerage division is a testament to the collective efforts of the ‘Pyle people’ in executing on our growth initiatives. The ability to adapt to industry challenges and continuously improve our strategic approach is what keeps Pyle a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions.”

With extensive expertise in supply chain strategy and a focus on holistic business principals, Lough has become an integral part of shaping Pyle’s long-term logistics initiatives. His leadership has been instrumental in developing key new service offerings that provide personalized solutions to customers, streamlining Pyle’s operations and strengthening its reputation as an industry leader. Lough’s efforts have created a brokerage offering that operates through Pyle’s core values and establishes an unprecedented standard for employee development, satisfaction and well-being.

“Craig’s strategic vision has become a pivotal part of our growth in the brokerage division since he joined Pyle in 2022. His work has fundamentally impacted our ability to deliver best-in-class logistics solutions,” said Frank Granieri, COO of Supply Chain Solutions at A. Duie Pyle. “The recognition as a Pros to Know award recipient is well-deserved, as he is a key driver behind our continued success.”

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, and this award celebrates executives who are making significant contributions to the industry. Lough’s recognition highlights his commitment to advancing supply chain innovation and addressing industry challenges with forward-thinking strategies.

For more information on A. Duie Pyle, visit www.aduiepyle.com . To view the full list of 2025 Pros to Know winners, visit www.sdcexec.com .

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle is a premier provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions offering a full range of integrated transportation and distribution services including LTL, Contract Dedicated, Warehousing, and Brokerage Solutions. Headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania, Pyle has been family-owned and operated since 1924 and remains committed to its core values of integrity, service first and empathy. With a focus on delivering exceptional customer service and supporting the growth and success of its employees, A. Duie Pyle continues to lead the way in the logistics industry.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and its sister publication, Food Logistics, also operate SCN Summit and the Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.