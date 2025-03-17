PIMCO Announces 2025 Managing Directors

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PIMCO, a global leader in active fixed income with deep expertise across public and private markets, is pleased to share the promotion of the officers of the firm to Managing Director.

“Our goal is to have a Managing Director group as a collective that represents broad skillsets and expertise across our business globally, and leaders who embody PIMCO’s core values and our commitment to integrity and excellence – the key elements of our culture”, said PIMCO Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Roman and PIMCO Group Chief Investment Officer Daniel Ivascyn.

The following officers have been promoted to Managing Director with these objectives in mind:

Ben Ensminger-Law

Mr. Ensminger-Law is a managing director and portfolio manager in the New York office. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2018, he was an analyst at Claren Road and previously worked at Citigroup in the U.S. and Asia. He began his career at MMC and has 24 years of investment experience. He holds an MBA from the University of Virginia and a bachelor's degree from Brown University.

Esteban Burbano

Mr. Burbano is a managing director and fixed income strategist in the New York office. He joined PIMCO in 2009. Prior to joining PIMCO, Mr. Burbano was at Goldman Sachs and Bank of America. He has 21 years of investment experience and holds an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, where he also received undergraduate degrees in economics and engineering.

Kirill Zavodov

Mr. Zavodov is a managing director and portfolio manager in the London office. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2020, he was a managing director in the merchant banking division of Goldman Sachs. He began his career at The Blackstone Group. He has 14 years of investment experience and holds a Ph.D. in financial economics from the University of Cambridge.

Rachit Jain

Mr. Jain is a managing director and portfolio manager in the London office. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2009, he was an assistant director in the principal trading group at Royal Bank of Scotland/ABN Amro. He has 17 years of investment experience and holds master's and undergraduate degrees in mathematics and computing from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Delhi, India.

Sam Watkins

Mr. Watkins is a managing director and head of PIMCO's business in Australia and New Zealand. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2022, he worked at Goldman Sachs. Previously, he worked at Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse, and Macquarie Bank in Australia. He has 24 years of investment and financial services experience and holds an undergraduate degree in agricultural economics from the University of Sydney.

DISCLOSURES

About PIMCO

PIMCO is a global leader in active fixed income with deep expertise across public and private markets. We invest our clients’ capital across a range of fixed income and credit opportunities, drawing upon our decades of experience navigating complex debt markets. Our flexible capital base and deep relationships with issuers have helped us become one of the world’s largest providers of traditional and nontraditional solutions for companies that need financing and investors who seek strong risk-adjusted returns.

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the performance of financial markets, the investment performance of PIMCO's sponsored investment products and separately managed accounts, general economic conditions, future acquisitions, competitive conditions and government regulations, including changes in tax laws. Readers should carefully consider such factors. Further, such forward-looking statements speak only on the date at which such statements are made. PIMCO undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Contact:

Michael Reid

Global Head of Corporate Communications

Ph. 212-597-1301

Email: michael.reid@pimco.com