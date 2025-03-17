Late Apex Partners Issues Second Letter to Vail Resorts, Inc. Board of Directors

Issued in Response to Vail’s Unwillingness to Address LAP’s Proposed Changes, Despite Broad Shareholder Support

Publishes Ten Questions on Vail’s Performance for the Company to Address Publicly

Remains Prepared to Evaluate All Available Shareholder Rights to Effect Change

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Late Apex Partners, LLC (together with its affiliates, “LAP” or “we”), which has made an investment in Vail Resorts, Inc. (“Vail” or the “Company”), today released a second letter to the board of directors of Vail (the “Board”) reiterating its call for transformational change.

The letter can be found at www.lateapexpartners.com/vailadalta.

The full text of the letter follows:

March 17, 2025

Vail Resorts, Inc.

390 Interlocken Crescent

Broomfield, Colorado, 80021

Dear Members of the Board:

We write to reiterate the numerous concerns outlined in our letter dated January 27, 2025. Despite our good faith attempts at constructive dialogue—including multiple requests for a direct phone call, all of which the Company has repeatedly ignored—the Company has offered instead hollow reassurances, via e-mail, that they “value the feedback of all shareholders.” Your perfunctory response exemplifies your mismanagement of Vail over the past several years—superficial, short-sighted, and self-defeating.

Others have been more receptive, however. In recent weeks, we’ve spoken with not only numerous Vail stakeholders, but a critical mass of MTN shareholders who, we believe, share our view that complete transformation of both the Board and C-Suite is overdue. Since CEO Lynch took the reins, shareholders have seen every dollar of their investment turn into less than $0.50 while Vail has evaded accountability. That ends now. We agree with Warren Buffett:

[If] the board is functioning well and must deal with a management that is mediocre or worse. Directors then have the responsibility for changing that management, just as an intelligent owner would do if he were present.1 Why have intelligent and decent directors failed so miserably? The answer lies…in what I’d call “boardroom atmosphere.” It’s almost impossible…to raise the question of whether the CEO should be replaced. Getting rid of mediocre CEOs…requires actions by owners… In my view, this kind of concerted action is the only way that corporate stewardship can be meaningfully improved. 2

The Board must understand that Management cannot take back the narrative. They have already written themselves out of the story. Confront the brutal facts.

Our action plan is simple: Reset and Refocus .

Reset: Reset the management team, the board, and the strategy to drive long-term growth with clear financial targets.

Reset the management team, the board, and the strategy to drive long-term growth with clear financial targets. Refocus: Refocus on the customer experience by investing time, energy, and capital into things the customer actually cares about—a world-class skiing experience—while driving higher productivity on the current asset base via operational excellence. As Henry Ford said, “Money comes naturally as a result of service.”

We are fully committed to seeing Vail realize its full potential. To that end, it remains our sincere desire to work constructively with the Board. Yet, if the Board resists action, we are also ready to utilize all available shareholder rights to prompt the long overdue wake-up call. Action solves everything .

Given you, the Board, will not speak with us privately, we have a few questions that are critical for the Company to address publicly: