TransPerfect Legal Brings Generative AI to eDiscovery

NEW YORK, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect Legal, the global leader in legal technology, AI, and advisory services, today announced a strategic partnership with eDiscovery AI, a provider of generative AI (GenAI) solutions to streamline and optimize the legal discovery process. This collaboration equips clients with a solution that combines eDiscovery AI's advanced technology with TransPerfect Legal's industry expertise, ensuring improved efficiency, reduced costs, and enhanced accuracy throughout the discovery process.

With this solution, legal teams can maximize efficiencies through comprehensive GenAI capabilities including automated review, multilingual support, privilege review with automated logs, PII detection and extraction for data breach response, and multimedia file analysis. By leveraging advanced AI technology to analyze audio, video, and image files alongside text-based documents, this solution dramatically expands the scope of AI-driven discovery.

Jim Sullivan, CEO and founder of eDiscovery AI, stated, "This collaboration with TransPerfect Legal represents a significant next step in the application of AI to legal document review. Clients can handle complex workflows with unprecedented accuracy and efficiency."

TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe commented, "Our strategic partnership with eDiscovery AI enables us to offer a powerful tool that enhances the quality and speed of document review while reducing our clients’ costs."

About TransPerfect Legal

TransPerfect Legal is the global leader in legal technology, AI, and advisory services for Am Law 200 and Global 100 law firms as well as corporate legal departments. With offices in more than 140 cities worldwide, solutions include forensic technology and consulting, eDiscovery and early data assessment, managed review and legal staffing, language services, deposition and trial support, and paper discovery, all offered alongside the Reef Technology ecosystem, TransPerfect Legal’s suite of proprietary applications that address the needs of legal and regulatory practitioners around the world. For more information, please visit www.transperfectlegal.com.

