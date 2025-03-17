Limitless X Holdings, Inc. & Limitless Films, Inc. Announce Executive Producer Role in HIGH ROLLERS Starring John Travolta, Gina Gershon

Los Angeles, CA, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Limitless X Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: LIMX) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Limitless Films Inc., and its Chairman & CEO Jas Mathur have been credited as Executive Producers on the new action packed thriller High Rollers. The star-studded film, featuring Hollywood icon John Travolta, celebrated actress Gina Gershon, and renowned American rapper Quavo, premiered on Amazon Prime on March 14th, 2025, and is already trending at #3 on the platform.

High Rollers is a thriller film that was directed by Ives and was released on March 14, 2025. The film is set in the context of underground gambling, deceit, and power, and goes a long way in depicting how the lives of the players change as they get involved in the game.

The movie relates the story of a professional gambler (Travolta) who gets into a life or death struggle after a game turns deadly when he faces off against some dangerous rivals. High Rollers is an exciting film with excellent performances from its cast and a tight story that will keep you on the edge of your seat the whole time. High Rollers’ initial success is a clear example of the effectiveness of good storytelling and how A-list stars help shape the entertainment world today.

“This is just the beginning,” said Jas Mathur, Chairman & CEO of Limitless X Holdings Inc. “We are committed to producing high-impact, high-attraction films that captivate global audiences. High Rollers marks the first of many upcoming projects in collaboration with top-tier Hollywood talent, and we are excited to bring more groundbreaking films to the industry.”

Limitless X Holdings Inc. is launching its entertainment division, leveraging its strong network of A-list actors, influencers, and industry veterans to produce compelling cinematic experiences. Stay tuned for more major announcements on future film projects set to redefine the entertainment space.

About Limitless X Holdings, Inc.

Limitless X Holdings, Inc., is building a dynamic, value-driven and recession-proof ecosystem designed to help individuals “Look Good and Feel Great” by integrating health, wellness, entertainment, digital assets, community building, and brand development. The Company provides direct-to-consumer e-commerce, offering innovative products that empower people to reinvent themselves and become the best versions of themselves through the Company’s subsidiary, Limitless X Inc. The Company’s current products are focused on brain health, weight management and recovery.

