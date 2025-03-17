UPCX (UPC) to Launch on Japanese Crypto Trading Platform BitTrade

Singapore, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitTrade, a leading cryptocurrency exchange in Japan, recently announced that it plans to officially launch spot trading for UPCX (UPC) on March 27, 2025, at 15:00. The specific schedule for the opening of deposit and withdrawal services will be announced separately. As an open-source payment system based on blockchain technology, UPCX aims to provide secure, transparent, and compliant financial services to users worldwide.







As a licensed trading platform certified by the Japan Financial Services Agency (FSA), BitTrade maintains strict compliance and technical review standards for listing assets. The listing of UPCX (UPC) indicates that the project has passed the compliance review of relevant Japanese regulatory authorities and meets the platform’s requirements in terms of technical architecture and security.



Koki Sato, Chief Marketing Officer of UPCX, stated that this listing on BitTrade marks a key milestone in the project’s development. As a leading compliant trading platform in Japan, BitTrade boasts a broad user base and significant market influence in the Asia-Pacific region, which will provide crucial support for UPCX’s market expansion and further advance its global strategic layout. Blockchain industry analysts point out that, as the first open-source payment public chain project to be listed on a compliant Japanese exchange, UPCX is poised to leverage Japan’s mature regulatory framework to explore a replicable path for compliant development of Web3 payment protocols, achieving compliance on a global scale.



More aboutBitTrade:



BitTrade is a leading cryptocurrency exchange in Japan. It holds a digital asset license issued by the Financial Services Agency (FSA) of Japan and is one of only 16 legally licensed exchanges in Japan. Its compliance and security are highly recognized, and it is committed to providing users with safe and transparent digital asset trading services.



More about UPCX:



UPCX is a blockchain-based open-source payment platform that aims to provide secure, transparent, and compliant financial services to global users. It supports fast payments, smart contracts, cross-asset transactions, user-issued assets (UIA), non-fungible tokens (NFA), and stablecoins. Moreover, it offers a decentralized exchange (DEX), APIs, and SDKs, allows customized payment solutions, and integrates POS applications and hardware wallets for enhanced security, building a one-stop financial ecosystem.



