UFP Technologies to Present and Host Investor Meetings at the KeyBanc Capital Healthcare Forum

NEWBURYPORT, Mass., March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFP Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPT), an Innovative designer and custom manufacturer of components, subassemblies, products, and packaging primarily for the medical market, today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer R. Jeffrey Bailly and Chief Financial Officer Ron Lataille will participate in the upcoming KeyBanc Capital Markets Healthcare Forum to be held virtually on March 18, 2025. UFP’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM ET.

About UFP Technologies, Inc.

UFP Technologies is a designer and custom manufacturer of comprehensive solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. UFP is an important link in the medical device supply chain and a valued outsourcing partner to many of the top medical device manufacturers in the world. The Company’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices and packaging for minimally invasive surgery, infection prevention, wound care, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implants.

Contacts:

Ron Lataille, CFO, UFP Technologies, Inc., tel. 978-234-0926

rlataille@ufpt.com

Jeff Elliott, Three Part Advisors, LLC, tel. 214-966-9014

jelliott@threepa.com