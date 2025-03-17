Borregaard ASA: Borregaard to participate in Alginor capital raise

Borregaard will co-invest with existing shareholders, Must Invest and Hatteland Group, in a direct offering of new shares in Alginor, amounting to NOK 100 million. Additionally, the same three shareholders will underwrite a subsequent rights issue for NOK 50 million, with subscription rights extended to all other shareholders. In total, Alginor will raise NOK 150 million in new equity.

Depending on the outcome of the subsequent rights issue, Borregaard's equity contribution will range from NOK 55 to 83 million, corresponding to an ownership share of between 36% and 43% in Alginor.

Including this equity raise, Borregaard's total investments in Alginor will increase to between NOK 474 and 502 million.

For more information about Alginor and the capital raise, please see https://alginor.no/.

