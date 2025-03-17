Alpha Liquid Terminal Announces Strategic Partnership with LYS Labs to Enhance Digital Twin Agents with On-Chain Data Intelligence

New York, NY, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Liquid Terminal ("ALT"), a next-generation modular financial terminal for digital assets, has entered into a strategic partnership with LYS Labs, a leading provider of structured on-chain data solutions. This collaboration will empower ALT’s AI-driven agents with enhanced market context and knowledge graphs, facilitating the development of sophisticated digital twin agents.

As a modular terminal, ALT is committed to building a robust ecosystem through strategic partnerships with companies and platforms that offer:

Agentic decentralized platforms that support autonomous trading strategies, liquidity provision, and market intelligence;

Data, information, news, and research to enrich the terminal's analytics capabilities;

Knowledge graph infrastructure and ontology software to structure digital asset intelligence;

Secure wallet and custodial solutions for institutional and retail investors;

Execution products, APIs, and services for seamless digital asset trading;

Tokenized structured products including cryptocurrencies, real-world assets (RWAs), and derivatives;

Centralized and decentralized financial solutions such as digital asset exchanges, lenders, and aggregation tools;

such as digital asset exchanges, lenders, and aggregation tools; Distribution partnerships to expand ALT’s reach and adoption.

“With the expertise of LYS Labs, we are significantly advancing our mission to equip AI agents with high-quality on-chain data,” said Enzo Villani, CEO of Alpha Liquid Terminal. “This collaboration strengthens our ability to provide institutional-grade insights and automation tools to traders, investors, and financial professionals.”

Andra Nicolau, Co-Founder, LYS Labs added, “We are excited to contribute our structured on-chain data expertise to ALT’s knowledge graphs. By enabling digital twin agents with deeper market understanding, we are pushing the boundaries of AI-driven finance.”

The partnership marks an important milestone in ALT’s strategy to create a modular and intelligent financial terminal that serves the evolving needs of digital asset markets. More details on the partnership’s progress and upcoming integrations will be shared in the coming months.

About Alpha Liquid Terminal

Alpha Liquid Terminal (altx.finance) The Alpha Liquid Terminal (“ALT”) and its ALTX Token (“ALTX”) are positioned to play a crucial role in the future of tokenized finance by bridging institutions, traders, token issuers, and regulators. ALT aggregates data, analytics, and trading tools into a unified modular platform, leveraging AI and Web3 infrastructure to provide a seamless experience for digital asset management. This ecosystem, facilitated by the ALTX token, serves as a central hub where users can access tools for research, trading, and regulatory compliance while maintaining top-tier cybersecurity standards.

A key feature of ALT is its potential to support the development of the Agentic Economy—a market inhabited by autonomous, AI-driven entities that manage financial tasks like resource acquisition and decision-making with minimal human oversight. By offering integrated access to decentralized infrastructure for financial products, research, and market signals, ALT allows these AI systems to operate efficiently in the digital economy. The platform’s AI-powered assistant can further enhance these protocols by delivering personalized insights, enabling more precise and autonomous decision-making.

The ALTX token plays a central role in this ecosystem, offering utility and exclusive benefits to its holders while powering the platform’s operations. For Agentic Protocols, the token allows AI agents to access critical resources and services within ALT, enabling a high level of autonomy and scalability in the tokenized financial world. ALT’s infrastructure not only enables this autonomous functionality but also ensures compliance with regulatory standards and provides security, making it a foundational platform for the next evolution of finance, where human and AI-driven systems work seamlessly together.

Alpha Liquid Terminal:

About LYS Labs

LYS Labs is a Bucharest-based technology company specializing in structured on-chain data, knowledge graphs, and AI-driven market intelligence. By providing deep data insights and analytics, LYS Labs empowers financial platforms and institutions to make informed decisions in digital asset markets.

DISCLAIMER: THIS IS NOT INVESTMENT ADVICE

This is for informational use only. This is not investment advice. Other than disclosures relating to Alpha AI (Alpha Liquid Terminal), this information is based on current information that we consider reliable, but we do not represent it as accurate or complete, and it should not be relied on as such. The information, opinions, estimates, and forecasts contained herein are as of the date hereof and are subject to change without prior notification. We seek to update our information as appropriate. Any forecasts contained herein are for illustrative purposes only and are not to be relied upon as advice or interpreted as a recommendation. The price of crypto assets may rise or fall because of changes in the broad market or changes in a company's financial condition, sometimes rapidly or unpredictably. Past performance is not a guide to future performance, future returns are not guaranteed, and a loss of original capital may occur. Fluctuations in exchange rates could have adverse effects on the value or price of, or income derived from certain investments. We and our affiliates, officers, directors, and employees, excluding equity and credit analysts, will from time to time have long or short positions in, act as principal in, and buy or sell, the securities or derivatives, if any, referred to in this press release. The information on which the information is based has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable such as, for example, the company’s financial statements, the company website, the company white paper, pitchbook, and any other sources. While Alpha AI has obtained data, statistics, and information from sources it believes to be reliable, Alpha AI does not perform an audit or seek independent verification of any of the data, statistics, and information it receives. Unless otherwise provided in a separate agreement, Alpha AI does not represent that the contents meet all of the presentation and/or disclosure standards applicable in the jurisdiction the recipient is located. Alpha AI and its officers, directors, and employees shall not be responsible or liable for any trading decisions, damages, or other losses resulting from, or related to, the information, data, analyses, or opinions within this presentation. Crypto and/or digital currencies involve substantial risk, are speculative in nature, and may not perform as expected. Many digital currency platforms are not subject to regulatory supervision, unlike regulated exchanges. Some platforms may commingle customer assets in shared accounts and provide inadequate custody, which may affect whether or how investors can withdraw their currency and/or subject them to money laundering. Digital currencies may be vulnerable to hacks and cyber fraud as well as significant volatility and price swings.