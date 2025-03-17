Birchtree Investments Ltd. Announces Proposed Offering of Convertible Debt

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birchtree Investments Ltd. (“Birchtree” or the “Company”) ‎‎(CSE: BRCH), an investment company with the long-term goal of divesting its investment assets at a profit, announces a proposed loan by an arm’s length lender (the “Offering”) for ‎‎$200,000 through the issuance of a subordinated unsecured convertible debenture (the ‎‎‎“Debenture”) of the Company. ‎The Debenture shall have a term of six months and shall bear interest at a rate of 1.0% per month, payable on maturity (the “Maturity Date”). ‎The Debentures will be convertible into ‎common shares in the capital of the Company (the ‎‎“Common Shares”) at the market price of the ‎Common ‎Shares at the time of conversion, subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange ‎‎(the “CSE”) in the event such price is below $0.05, ‎determined by the most recent closing ‎price of the ‎Common Shares on the day of conversion, at the option of the holder at any time prior to the close of ‎business ‎on the earlier of: (i) the last business day immediately preceding the Maturity Date, and (ii) the ‎date fixed for redemption. The securities issuable pursuant to the Offering, including Common Shares issuable upon conversion, if applicable, are subject to a hold period of four months and a day from the date of closing of the Offering. No finders fees are payable in connection with the Offering. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for potential new investments, working capital and general corporate purposes.

About Birchtree

Birchtree is an investment company with the long-term goal of divesting its investment assets at a profit. For more information, please see Birchtree’s continuous disclosure documents available under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Vitali Savitski

Chief Executive Officer

Birchtree Investments Ltd.

Tel: (416) 300-0625

Email: birchtreeinvestmentsltd@gmail.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contain herein.

There can be no assurance that any new potential investments by the Company will be completed. Completion of any transaction will be subject to applicable director, shareholder, and regulatory approvals.

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information ‎within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information relates to future events ‎or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future ‎events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking ‎terminology such as “intends”, “expects” or “anticipates”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements ‎that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would” or will “potentially” or “likely” occur. ‎This information and these statements, referred to herein as “forward-looking statements”, are not historical facts, ‎are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of ‎future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management’s expectations and intentions with respect ‎to, among other things: closing of the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering and new investments.‎ These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ ‎materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among ‎other things, negotiation and receipt of definitive transaction documents with the lender; risks related to the failure of the Company to receive the required corporate and regulatory ‎approvals, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company’s ‎disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available ‎at www.sedarplus.com. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results ‎to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause ‎results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove ‎to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such ‎statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Readers are ‎cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking ‎statements are expressly qualified ‎in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements ‎included in this ‎news release is made as of the date of this news release. The Company does not undertake to ‎update any forward-looking statement referred to herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.