West to Divest Notified

ISLANDIA, N.Y., March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Technology Group, LLC (the “Company” or “West”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Notified business to Equiniti (EQ)1, a global leader in shareholder services and advisory firm, for $534.5 million, inclusive of an $80 million earnout.

Notified is a leading global technology and services partner to corporate storytellers, including investor relations (“IR”), public relations (“PR”), and corporate communications professionals. Notified helps organizations effectively reach and engage customers, investors, employees, and the media – from IR websites and shareholder communications to marketing and regulatory press release distribution (via GlobeNewswire®), while measuring the associated impact of earned media and communication effectiveness.

“This strategic move brings together two complementary organizations, enhancing Notified’s ability to empower PR and IR professionals with the tools and support they need to manage their corporate narratives effectively,” said John Shlonsky, Chief Executive Officer and President of West. “After the close of the transaction, customers will continue to receive the exceptional service with the trusted solutions and support they have come to expect from Notified.”

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the sale in accordance with its credit facility and indentures governing its outstanding notes.

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP served as legal advisor and RBC Capital Markets served as financial advisor to West on the transaction.

About West

West Technology Group, LLC (“West”) is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging, and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

West has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. West is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please visit www.west.com .

About EQ

EQ are specialists in helping you better understand and manage the ownership of your company through critical events across the corporate lifecycle. As trusted advisors, we provide strategic insight and operations expertise through our core business units in Transfer Agent Services, Employee Plan Solutions, Proxy Services and Private Company Services. Globally, we serve 5,000 clients (~50% of the FTSE 100 UK and ~35% of the S&P 500), with over 20 million shareholders, through 6,000 employees in 5 markets around the world. Learn more at equiniti.com/global .

