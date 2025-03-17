Cyver Core Reports 50% Reduction in Pentest Reporting Time with Generative AI





AMSTERDAM, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyver Core (Cyver BV) reports business results for cybersecurity teams leveraging automation with GenAI.

“Cyver Core delivered a Generative AI product to our users in 2024 and since then, we’ve seen significant results on time-savings, especially across enterprise teams. Reporting obligations are greatly reduced, freeing up skilled labor for value-added tasks and reducing the need for additional hires inside over-burdened teams,” said Luis Abreu, CEO of Cyver Core. “Those cost savings can’t be ignored in a world where the World Economic Forum predicts we have a shortage of some 4 million cybersecurity professionals.”

Cybersecurity teams are under more time pressure than ever

Today, the World Economic Forum suggests that there’s a global shortage of some 4 million cybersecurity professionals. 67% of organizations report a moderate-to-critical skills gap in cybersecurity. New threats like AI-driven attacks and the option to generate malware mean attacks have increased as much as 7x, leaving cybersecurity teams stretched. Attacks on open-source supply chains have also increased by as much as 700% over the last 3 years.

That’s further stretched by recent changes to global cybersecurity regulation, most notably the European Union’s NIS2 and Cyber Resilience Act, the US National Cybersecurity Strategy, and even the Singapore Operational Technology Cybersecurity Masterplan. Those regulations increase the burden for cybersecurity testing inside of organizations, especially critical infrastructure, while shifting personal responsibility to cybersecurity leads.

Much of what cybersecurity teams spend their time on is not cybersecurity

Despite the shortage in skilled labor, many cybersecurity teams still invest a significant portion of time into overhead work. One survey showed that 20-60% of pentest project time is spent on reporting. Cybersecurity professionals spend an average of 2-14 hours per cybersecurity assessment on reporting. With red teaming and threat-led pentesting, those timelines can increase by 35% or more.

Many of those reports are 100+ pages and must be further broken down as a second step to enable remediation and fixes. Inside organizations, cybersecurity teams spend 20%+ of their time manually managing findings.

Reducing time spent on overhead and reporting with GenAI

With Cyver Core’s generative AI solutions, that time expenditure drops by 85%. Where teams without Cyver Core report spending 50-70% of reporting time on copy paste, teams using Cyver Core reduce that to just 16-20%. Cyver Core’s generative AI product for pentest reporting writes custom descriptions, remediation information, and is able to generate drafts from lists of information. Using it, cybersecurity professionals report that time writing unique content goes from 20-70% of report time to 20%. In addition, the total time per report drops from 4-14 hours to 2-5 hours, saving 50% across even the most complex of reporting projects.

Those time savings are consistent across 50+ initial adopters, including multiple enterprise teams encompassing Fortune 100s. Across the full group, users saw an average 50% reduction in time-to-report, with 79% of cybersecurity teams saying they were able to complete more projects.

About Cyver Core

At Cyver Core , we deliver pentest report automation and pentest management through a cloud platform. With tools to automate overhead like reporting plus workflows and team management, Cyver Core is designed around the needs of pentest teams to take the focus off managing work and bring it back to cybersecurity and remediation.

Contact

Founder / CEO

Luis Abreu

Cyver BV

hello@cyver.io

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0d9f575f-bf06-4957-9172-d7030b2d2f28