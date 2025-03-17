Germany Cards and Payments Market Opportunities and Risks Report 2024-2028: Payment Companies are Launching Cost-effective Payment Solutions to Encourage Merchant Adoption

Dublin, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 'Germany Cards and Payments' report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the German cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including card, credit transfer, direct debits, cash and cheques during the review-period (2020-24e).



The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2024e-28f). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.



The report brings together the analyst's research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.

Key Highlights

Contactless payments are growing in popularity, with the number of use cases consistently expanding. For example, the April 2024 implementation of the Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation means that all public electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in the EU (including Germany) must have contactless card scanners installed to boost the number of payment options for EV drivers. In July 2024, payment services provider Scheidt & Bachmann and EV charging station provider ChargePoint partnered to develop a system that will facilitate contactless payments for EV charging regardless of the charging station's brand or type.

Payment companies are launching cost-effective payment solutions to encourage merchant adoption, especially among SMEs. In June 2024, Nexi partnered with Apple to launch Tap to Pay on iPhone in Germany, allowing merchants to use their Apple device as a card acceptance terminal. Similarly, in May 2024, Commerz Globalpay (the joint venture between Commerzbank and Global Payments) launched GP tom, an app-based payment solution that enables SMEs to accept mobile payments without an additional card reader.

Wero is a digital wallet launched in Germany in July 2024 by the European Payments Initiative (EPI). The service facilitates account-to-account transfers, removing the need for intermediates such as card networks and enabling users to send money straight from their bank accounts. By 2025, the wallet will integrate services such as POS and online payments, subscription management, and buy now pay later (BNPL).

Top-level market analysis, information and insights into the German cards and payments industry, including:

Current and forecast values for each market in the German cards and payments industry, including debit, credit and charge cards.

Detailed insights into payment instruments including card, cash, direct debits, credit transfer, and cheques. It also, includes an overview of the country's key alternative payment instruments.

Ecommerce market analysis.

Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the German cards and payments industry.

Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit and charge cards.

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards.

The competitive landscape of the German cards and payments industry.

Scope

Card market size in terms of number of cards, value and volume of transactions in Germany along with detailed card segmentation of debit, credit and charge cards available in the country.

Market sizing and analysis of major payment instruments including card, cash, direct debits, credit transfer, and cheques .

Payment market trends and growth for both historical and forecast period

Competitor analysis with detailed insights into leading card issuers and schemes.

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards.

A detailed snapshot of country's key alternative payment brands.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview



3. Payment Instruments



4. Card-Based Payments



5. Merchant Acquiring



6. Ecommerce Payments



7. In-Store Payments



8. Buy Now Pay Later



9. Mobile Payments



10. P2P Payments



11. Bill Payments



12. Alternative Payments



13. Payment Innovation



14. Job Analysis



15. Payment Infrastructure and Regulation



16. Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

