Millicom (Tigo) share repurchase activity

Luxembourg, March 17, 2025 - Pursuant to the share repurchase program announced on November 29, 2024, Millicom repurchased 315,930 of its Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) and 736,800 of its common shares between March 10, 2025, and March 14, 2025, as detailed in the table below.

Exchange Nasdaq Stockholm Nasdaq Stock Market Trade Date Number of SDRs repurchased Average price paid* (SEK) Repurchase amount* (SEK) Number of shares repurchased Average price paid* (USD) Repurchase amount* (USD) 2025-03-10 103 000 295.3982 30 426 015 161 700 29.1766 4 717 856 2025-03-11 102 930 301.0125 30 983 217 161 700 29.6205 4 789 635 2025-03-12 110 000 297.8792 32 766 712 161 700 29.8143 4 820 972 2025-03-13 161 700 29.6426 4 793 208 2025-03-14 90 000 30.2072 2 718 648

* Excluding commissions

All purchases were carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Nasdaq Stock Market by Citigroup Global Markets Limited and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. respectively, on behalf of Millicom. Following the repurchases, Millicom held 3,847,564 treasury shares as of March 14, 2025. The total number of shares outstanding in Millicom is 172,096,305. The repurchase program is being executed consistent with the provisions of Article 5 of MAR and the Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 (“Safe Harbour Regulation”).

