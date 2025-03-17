Millicom (Tigo) share repurchase activity
Luxembourg, March 17, 2025 - Pursuant to the share repurchase program announced on November 29, 2024, Millicom repurchased 315,930 of its Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) and 736,800 of its common shares between March 10, 2025, and March 14, 2025, as detailed in the table below.
|Exchange
|Nasdaq Stockholm
|Nasdaq Stock Market
|Trade Date
|Number of SDRs repurchased
|Average price paid* (SEK)
|Repurchase amount* (SEK)
|Number of shares repurchased
|Average price paid* (USD)
|Repurchase amount* (USD)
|2025-03-10
|103 000
|295.3982
|30 426 015
|161 700
|29.1766
|4 717 856
|2025-03-11
|102 930
|301.0125
|30 983 217
|161 700
|29.6205
|4 789 635
|2025-03-12
|110 000
|297.8792
|32 766 712
|161 700
|29.8143
|4 820 972
|2025-03-13
|161 700
|29.6426
|4 793 208
|2025-03-14
|90 000
|30.2072
|2 718 648
* Excluding commissions
All purchases were carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Nasdaq Stock Market by Citigroup Global Markets Limited and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. respectively, on behalf of Millicom. Following the repurchases, Millicom held 3,847,564 treasury shares as of March 14, 2025. The total number of shares outstanding in Millicom is 172,096,305. The repurchase program is being executed consistent with the provisions of Article 5 of MAR and the Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 (“Safe Harbour Regulation”).
-END-
For further information, please contact:
| Press:
Sofía Corral, Director Corporate Communications
press@millicom.com
| Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com
About Millicom
Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of December 31, 2024, Millicom, including its Honduras Joint Venture, employed approximately 14,000 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 46 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint over 14 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.