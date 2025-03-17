ARA to Demo Space Situational Awareness Tech at 2025 Space Symposium

Colorado Springs, CO, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As space becomes more congested, contested, and competitive, there is an urgent need to increase the speed and accuracy with which we determine the location of objects in space.

To meet the need for improved space domain awareness and ultimately help improve national security, Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) developed the Advanced Uni-sensor Rapid Orbit Reconstruction Algorithm and Sensing (AURORAS) technique for orbit determination that provides a significant improvement in the timeliness of information for critical decision making. Experts from ARA will demo AURORAS at the 40th Space Symposium in Colorado Springs April 7-10.

Satellites in space provide increasingly essential services in our daily lives, and the security and safety of our operational satellites and manned spacecraft are vital for our economy and national security. Improved space traffic management and debris monitoring are necessary for the continued safe operation of these critical assets.

AURORAS improves our ability to determine the orbital trajectories of space objects in order to avoid collisions and interference as objects become more and more numerous in space. AURORAS is a new-sensor plus new-algorithm approach for orbit determination of space objects using a single passive optical ground-based or space-based telescope​.

Conventional angles-only orbit determination techniques require at least three discrete observations of the space object’s angular position over an extended period. For an accurate result, the duration of time between measurements must be long enough to see changes in position and estimate the arc of motion along the orbital path.

In contrast, AURORAS requires just one continuous observation over a short time to simultaneously measure angular position, velocity, and acceleration. By discerning subtle curvature in the motion of the object, AURORAS produces an orbit determination much faster and more accurately than conventional methods.

By reducing the necessary observing time, this patented technology significantly improves the timeliness of vital space situational awareness information to support decision making in the increasingly congested space domain.

AURORAS is one of the many innovations ARA provides that help ensure our nation remains at the forefront of emerging issues in the evolving space domain. For more information, visit www.ara.com/spacesymposium.

About ARA

Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) was founded in 1979, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to offer science and engineering research to solve problems of national importance. ARA delivers leading-edge products and innovative solutions for national defense, energy, homeland security, aerospace, healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing. With over 2,300 employee-owners at locations in the U.S. and Canada, ARA offers a broad range of technical expertise in defense technologies, civil engineering, computer software and simulation, systems analysis, biomedical engineering, environmental technologies, and blast testing and measurement.

