HighSpeedInternet.com Names Fastest Internet Service Providers and Best States for Internet Performance in 2025

HighSpeedInternet.com released its annual Fastest Internet Provider Report alongside a comprehensive state-by-state internet speed ranking, offering a data-driven look at how Americans are experiencing internet access across the country. This year’s findings reveal that while the national average internet speed rose 9% to 214Mbps, the overall rate of improvement has slowed significantly—down 58% from the previous year, despite major investments and technological advancements.

Cable internet connects 47% of U.S. households—more than any other internet type—but limited network expansion and delayed DOCSIS 4.0 rollouts are slowing overall speed improvements, especially compared to the faster acceleration of fiber. Despite advancements in both cable and fiber infrastructure, 36 states still fall below the national average, highlighting ongoing disparities in access to high-speed broadband across the country.

“Why does speed matter? More than just how quickly you can navigate the web, the speed of your connections means the difference between doing more or less with your time online,” said Michael De Medeiros, editor-in-chief at HighSpeedInternet.com. “Higher speeds means the potential to accomplish a lot more every time you go online.”

Key findings:

Only 15 states surpassed the national average download speed of 214Mbps, while 36 fell below it.

The top 10 fastest states average download speeds that are 56% higher than the 10 slowest states.

The fastest internet speeds are in Delaware (246.95Mbps), Maryland (238.26Mbps), and New Jersey (235.67Mbps), while the slowest are in Idaho (124.57Mbps), Alaska (125.09 Mbps), and Montana (129.73Mbps).

70% of the fastest states are in the Northeast or Southeast, while 40% of the slowest are in both the Midwest and West.

While state-level speeds reveal regional disparities, provider performance plays an equally important role. HighSpeedInternet.com’s internet service provider (ISP) analysis highlights which companies are delivering the fastest speeds—and where they’re falling short.

Fastest ISP Rankings:

Brightspeed is the fastest ISP in the U.S. with an average download speed of 290Mbps, outperforming Google Fiber (279Mbps), Verizon (253Mbps), Xfinity (246Mbps), and Cox (242Mbps).

Despite serving less than 4% of U.S. households, Brightspeed delivers faster speeds than any other provider.

The top five ISPs are, on average, 22% faster than the national download speed average of 214Mbps.

Customer satisfaction with ISPs rose 10% year-over-year, according to a national survey.

50% of Americans say upload speed is “very important” when choosing an internet plan, even though most online activities rely more heavily on download speed.

These 2025 reports from HighSpeedInternet.com offer a clear snapshot of the current state of internet performance in the U.S., highlighting both progress and persistent gaps. As providers continue to invest in infrastructure and compete on speed, understanding how performance varies by region and provider is essential for consumers, policymakers, and industry leaders alike.

Fastest Internet Provider Report 2025:

https://www.highspeedinternet.com/resources/fastest-internet-providers

Average Internet Speeds in the United States Report:

https://www.highspeedinternet.com/resources/fastest-slowest-internet

About HighSpeedInternet.com

HighSpeedInternet.com is a leading consumer comparison site that helps Americans find the best internet providers in their area. Through data-driven research, proprietary tools, and expert analysis, HighSpeedInternet.com empowers consumers to make informed decisions about their internet service.

