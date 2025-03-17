Wolseley Canada Announces Laureen Cushing as VP, Human Resources

BURLINGTON, Ontario, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolseley Canada is pleased to announce the appointment of Laureen Cushing as Vice President, Human Resources.

Laureen joins Wolseley from Savaria Corporation, where she served as Global Vice President, Human Resources. Prior to Savaria, she spent 17 years at Wolseley Canada in various progressive HR roles, leading transformational initiatives and shaping HR strategy.

“Laureen brings business knowledge, industry acumen, and global experience — a great combination for our organization,” says Wally Quigg, President, Wolseley Canada. “I’m excited to welcome her back to Wolseley and to our Canadian Leadership Team.”

In her new role, Laureen will provide strategic HR support to Wolseley Canada’s senior leadership team and oversee the human resources team and strategy, focusing on culture and engagement, talent development, and total rewards.

“I’m thrilled to be back at Wolseley Canada,” Laureen said. “I look forward to evolving our culture and continuing to develop our people so they can bring their best to work every day.”

Laureen begins her new role on April 1, 2025.

About Wolseley Canada:

Wolseley Canada is a market leader in the wholesale distribution of plumbing, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, waterworks, fire protection, pipes, valves and fittings and industrial products. With its head office in Burlington, Ontario, the company has approximately 2,500 employees and more than 220 locations coast to coast. Wolseley's team of sales and service specialists, an industry-leading e-business platform, Wolseley Express, and relationships with the best vendors and brands in the business, make Wolseley the professional's choice across the country.

Wolseley Canada's parent company, Ferguson (NYSE: FERG; LSE: FERG), is the largest value-added distributor serving the specialized professional in our $340B residential and non-residential North American construction market. The company helps make our customers’ complex projects simple, successful and sustainable by providing expertise and a wide range of products and services from plumbing, HVAC, appliances, and lighting to PVF, water and wastewater solutions, and more. Headquartered in Newport News, Va., Ferguson has sales of $29.6 billion (FY’24) and approximately 35,000 associates in nearly 1,800 locations.

