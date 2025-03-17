Blood Typing Analysis Report 2024: Market Set to Surge to $6.50 Billion by 2034, PCR and Microarray Techniques Pave the Way

Dublin, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blood Typing Market by Product & Services, by Test Type, by Technique, by Application, by End-User, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global blood typing market is projected to experience robust growth with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.36% from 2024 to 2034, increasing from a valuation of USD 2.20 billion in 2023 to an estimated USD 6.50 billion by 2034. This growth can be attributed to a rising incidence of chronic diseases, heightened awareness of preventive healthcare practices, technological innovations in blood typing methods, a growing need for blood transfusions, and proactive government initiatives.





Recent breakthroughs in blood typing technology are pivotal in driving the market forward. Automated systems, such as the fully automated blood typing system released in May 2023, have significantly improved lab efficiency and accuracy. These innovations are poised to meet large-scale blood typing demands, ensuring safety in blood transfusions and treatments.

Reagents and Consumables Lead the Product Segment



Within the product and services sector, reagents and consumables have generated the highest revenue due to the sustained necessity for these materials in blood typing procedures. The service component, including the outsourcing of blood testing, is also expected to witness substantial growth over the upcoming years, emphasizing the importance of specialized blood typing services.

Antibody Screening Dominates Test Type Category



The antibody screening tests have been paramount in the market landscape due to their critical role in ensuring compatibility for blood transfusions and reducing adverse reactions. However, the HLA typing segment is forecasted to exhibit the fastest CAGR, illustrating its vital role in organ and bone marrow transplants and immunotherapy.

PCR and Microarray Techniques Pave the Way



As for blood typing techniques, PCR-based and microarray-based methods have led the market by offering high accuracy, efficiency, and the ability to identify genetic variations promptly. The ascent in adoption of automated assay techniques is anticipated to contribute to the market growth in the forthcoming period.

Diagnostic Applications Drive Usage



Diagnostic testing applications hold a significant market share due to the extensive application of blood typing in diagnosing diseases and preparing for blood transfusions. The market for organ transplants is expected to grow rapidly alongside the increasing necessity for precise tissue compatibility in transplant procedures.

Diagnostic Laboratories: A Prime End-User



Diagnostic laboratories, due to their high volume of blood typing tests, are the largest end-user in the market. With advancements in blood bank storage and donation procedures, the blood banks segment is anticipated to grow considerably as well.

North American Market Maintains Leading Position



North America retains the largest share of the blood typing market thanks to its robust healthcare infrastructure and widespread adoption of advanced blood typing technologies. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow at the swiftest pace due to increasing healthcare investments and a large population base with rising chronic disease prevalence.

This growth in the blood typing market highlights the ongoing prioritization of healthcare advancements and patient safety across the globe. The market's evolution reflects a deepened commitment to better clinical outcomes and medical practices in blood management and transfusion medicine.



