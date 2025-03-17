Payden & Rygel Receives 2025 LSEG Lipper Fund Award for the Payden California Municipal Social Impact Fund (PYCRX)

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Payden & Rygel, one of the largest privately-held global investment advisory firms, today announced that the Payden California Municipal Social Impact Fund (PYCRX) is a LSEG Lipper Fund Awards United States 2025 winner.

“The 2025 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are recognizing perhaps the most dramatic three-year period that the markets have seen in decades. Fund managers being recognized have steered their investors through a pandemic, a mild recession, rising geopolitical risks, skyrocketing inflation, and dramatic central bank intervention,” said Otto Christian Kober, Head of Lipper Research, LSEG Data & Analytics. “Whether you’ve been investing for just the past 15 years and have seen only the easy money environment following the Financial Crisis or been an investor for 50 years and feel as if you’ve seen it all, there is no way to have foreseen the range of fundamental and non-financial factors that impacted the markets these past few years.

“We applaud the 2025 LSEG Lipper Fund Award winners such as Payden & Rygel for delivering outperformance and the accompanying comfort of consistency to investors’ portfolios through a cross-current of global market disruptions,” he added.

PYCRX was recognized in the California Intermediate Municipal Debt Funds category as the best fund over ten-years. The fund generally invests in intermediate-maturity municipal bonds that are exempt from Federal, state, and local taxes for California residents. The fund seeks to provide attractive current income while preserving capital. Holdings are diversified across sectors and issuers.

About Payden & Rygel

With $159 billion under management, Payden & Rygel is one of the largest privately-owned global investment advisers focused on the active management of fixed income and equity portfolios. Payden & Rygel provides a full range of investment strategies and solutions to investors around the globe, including Central Banks, Pension Funds, Insurance Companies, Private Banks, and Foundations. Independent and privately-owned, Payden is headquartered in Los Angeles and has offices in Boston, London, and Milan. Visit www.payden.com for more information about Payden’s investment offerings, including US mutual funds and Irish-domiciled funds (subject to investor eligibility).

About LSEG Lipper Fund Awards

For more than 30 years and in over 17 countries worldwide, the highly respected LSEG Lipper Awards have honored funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers and focused the investment world on top funds. The merit of the winners is based on entirely objective, quantitative criteria. This, coupled with the unmatched depth of fund data, results in a unique level of prestige and ensures the award has lasting value. Renowned fund data and proprietary methodology is the foundation of this prestigious award qualification, recognizing excellence in fund management. Find out more at www.lipperfundawards.com.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investment returns and principal value will fluctuate, so investors' shares, when sold, may be worth more or less than their original cost. For the most recent month-end performance, which may be higher or lower than that quoted, visit our website at payden.com or call 800 572-9336.

For more information and to obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus, visit payden.com or call 800 572-9336. Before investing, investors should carefully read and consider investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses and other important information about the Fund, which is contained in these documents.

Social Impact Investing Risk: The Fund’s policy of investing in municipal securities for which, in the Adviser’s opinion, the proceeds raised are used consistent with positive social and/or environmental practices and outcomes could cause the Fund to perform differently compared to other mutual funds that do not have such a policy. The factors that the Adviser considers in evaluating an investment’s positive social and/or environmental benefits are part of a proprietary security selection methodology and may change over time. There are differences in interpretations of what it means to promote positive social and/or environmental benefits. While the Adviser believes its definitions are reasonable, the portfolio decisions it makes may differ with others’ views.

Sources for the material contained herein are deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed. This material is for illustrative purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to sell or buy any security. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

