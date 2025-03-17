CORRECTION EnBW International Finance B.V. : Annual Report 2024

in a release issued under the same headline on 17 March 2025 by EnBW International Finance B.V. ,in the last sentence of the release the link for the annual report has been updated to the correct one. The correct release follows:

In accordance with the Transparency Directive (Directive 2004/109/EC), as amended by the Transparency Directive Amending Directive (Directive 2013/50/EU), and following the choice of EnBW International Finance B.V. for the Netherlands as Home Member State, EnBW International Finance B.V. hereby informs that the annual report and financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2024 has been filed with the Autoriteit Financiële Markten (AFM) in the Netherlands and is available on the internet site:

https://www.enbw.com/media/downloadcenter/annual-financial-statement-of-enbw-international-finance-b-v/annual-report-2024-enbw-international-finance-b-v.pdf



