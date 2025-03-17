Colombia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Report 2025: Upcoming Capacity Set to Surpass 200MW - Almost Four Times the Current Existing Capacity

Dublin, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Colombia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Upcoming data center capacity in Colombia is over 200 MW on full build, which is almost 4x the current existing capacity in Colombia. More than 98% of rack capacity is concentrated around Bogota and About 60 MW of new power capacity will be added by 2025.

The Colombia Existing & Upcoming Data Center database product covers the Colombia data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 23 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 12 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Barranquilla, Bogota, Cali and Medellin.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

The major operators/investors covered in this Colombia data center database include:

Ascenty (Digital Realty)

Cirion Technologies (Lumen Technologies)

Claro

DHAmericas

EdgeConneX

EdgeUno

Equinix

Etix Everywhere

GlobeNet Telecom

Grupo Gtd

Grupo ZFB (Zetta Data Center)

HostDime

IPXON Networks

KIO Networks

ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)

Scala Data Centers

Takoda (TIVIT)

Tecto Data Centers (V.tal)

Tigo

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (23 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (DC L38 I or Titanium Data Center)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (12 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wh28xz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.