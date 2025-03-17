Colombia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Report 2025: Upcoming Capacity Set to Surpass 200MW - Almost Four Times the Current Existing Capacity

Dublin, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Colombia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Upcoming data center capacity in Colombia is over 200 MW on full build, which is almost 4x the current existing capacity in Colombia. More than 98% of rack capacity is concentrated around Bogota and About 60 MW of new power capacity will be added by 2025.
The Colombia Existing & Upcoming Data Center database product covers the Colombia data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 23 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 12 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Barranquilla, Bogota, Cali and Medellin.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2024)
- Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
The major operators/investors covered in this Colombia data center database include:
- Ascenty (Digital Realty)
- Cirion Technologies (Lumen Technologies)
- Claro
- DHAmericas
- EdgeConneX
- EdgeUno
- Equinix
- Etix Everywhere
- GlobeNet Telecom
- Grupo Gtd
- Grupo ZFB (Zetta Data Center)
- HostDime
- IPXON Networks
- KIO Networks
- ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)
- Scala Data Centers
- Takoda (TIVIT)
- Tecto Data Centers (V.tal)
- Tigo
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (23 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (DC L38 I or Titanium Data Center)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (12 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database
- Scope & Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
